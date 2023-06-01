NAFD

The Northern Arizona Fire Board of Directors voted to terminate Chief Dennis Hoke on Wednesday, May 31. 

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District Board of Directors voted to terminate Chief Dennis Hoke’s employment contract without cause.

The board has held several special meetings to discuss fire Chief Dennis Hoke’s contract with the board split on whether to move forward with his employment. On Wednesday, May 31, a 3-1 vote resulted in the termination of the fire chief.