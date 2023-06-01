KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District Board of Directors voted to terminate Chief Dennis Hoke’s employment contract without cause.
The board has held several special meetings to discuss fire Chief Dennis Hoke’s contract with the board split on whether to move forward with his employment. On Wednesday, May 31, a 3-1 vote resulted in the termination of the fire chief.
The board went into executive session during the special meeting to discuss the matter. Executive sessions are confidential and closed to the public. However, any action taken during an executive session has to be taken during a public meeting. Director John Bryant, Chairman Jim Bailey and Director Mike Collins voted in favor of the termination. Director Sue Brown voted against the termination and Director Tim Bonnee abstained from the vote.
Hoke said he cleared out his office and plans to meet with an attorney next week about possible litigation against the fire district. Bailey said Hoke offered bluster about a hostile work environment lawsuit following Wednesday’s contract termination vote.
Bailey said Hoke failed to accept direction on various issues and personnel matters. “His priorities were not the board’s priorities,” Bailey said. While Bailey said Hoke was nitpicking board members, Hoke said Bailey and Bryant retaliated against him over personal differences.
“They thrive on drama,” Hoke said of governing board members. “They’re really going to have trouble hiring a chief to go in there.”
Hoke started with NAFD in February of 2022 as an interim chief until he was promoted to chief last summer. He believes he has the support of the firefighters.
“We were making great strides to move the district forward,” Hoke said. “I had plans to hire six new people and reopen a fire station.”
Assistant Chief Don Dallman will be intern fire chief during the transition and reach to neighboring fire departments when needed. Bailey said they’ll work together to see if temporary administration of NAFD can be achieved through an intergovernmental agreement with another fire agency or if a retired professional can come on board to provide interim leadership.
According to the past special meeting agendas, the board has gone into executive session to discuss options for the district's control, administration and operations. They also discussed the board’s relationship with Hoke and his employment contract, which two board members have sought to terminate.
On Tuesday, May 2, an executive session was held to discuss Hoke’s contract and his relationship with the board. Bryant moved to terminate Hoke’s contract without cause and was seconded by Bailey. The motion did not pass with Brown and Collins voting against it. According to special meeting minutes provided by NAFD, on May 24 the board discussed how to fix the undisclosed issues of the fire chief.
“Chief Hoke provided actions to improve communications between the board and fire chief, as per requested by Director Collins. The board is questioning if this relationship will be able to move forward,” the May 24 special meeting minutes wrote.