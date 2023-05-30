KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District Board of Directors have held several special meetings throughout the month to discuss Chief Dennis Hoke’s contract with the board split on whether to move forward with his employment.
According to the past special meeting agendas, the board has gone into executive session to discuss options for the district’s control, administration and operations. They also discussed the board’s relationship with Hoke and his employment contract, which several members have sought to terminate. The NAFD board will meet on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. to continue the discussion on the matters.
Executive sessions are confidential and closed to the public. However, any action taken during an executive session has to be taken during a public meeting.
On May 2, an executive session was held to discuss Hoke’s contract and his relationship with the board. Director John Bryant moved to terminate Hoke’s contract without cause and was seconded by Chairman Jim Bailey. The motion did not pass with Director Sue Brown and Director Mike Collins voting against it. Instead, they approved scheduling a workshop to discuss issues, which was held on May 9. Items discussed at the May 9 workshop included expenses, tax levy rate, staffing and priorities.
According to special meeting minutes provided by NAFD, on May 24 the board discussed how to fix the undisclosed issues of the fire chief. Details of the discussion held in executive sessions are confidential. However, the board decided to schedule another special meeting to discuss the matters further.
“Chief Hoke provided actions to improve communications between the board and fire chief, as per requested by Director Collins. The board is questioning if this relationship will be able to move forward,” the May 24 special meeting minutes wrote.
The board scheduled a follow-up and a decision scheduled for Wednesday, May 31. Hoke was hired in July 2022 after serving as NAFD’s interim fire chief for six months.