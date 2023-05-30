Swearing in

The Northern Arizona Fire Governing Board is split on whether to move forward with Chief Dennis Hoke’s employment contract. Hoke is pictured swearing in new firefighters. 

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District Board of Directors have held several special meetings throughout the month to discuss Chief Dennis Hoke’s contract with the board split on whether to move forward with his employment.

According to the past special meeting agendas, the board has gone into executive session to discuss options for the district’s control, administration and operations. They also discussed the board’s relationship with Hoke and his employment contract, which several members have sought to terminate. The NAFD board will meet on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. to continue the discussion on the matters.