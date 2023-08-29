Golden Valley is getting a brand new thrift store and consignment shop this week that will raise money for a pair of non-profits.
Golden Valley Family Resources has teamed up with Veterans United Arizona to open up the Happy Hearts Thrift and Consignment, locate at 5417 Highway 68 at the intersection with Magma Rd. The thrift store will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – weather permitting.
The grand opening will be Friday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There will be a little ribbon cutting, along with free hamburgers, hotdogs and some snacks,” said Golden Valley Family Resources Founder Alicia Sapp.
Sapp said the money raised by the thrift store will be used to support both Golden Valley Family Resources and Veterans United Arizona, in addition to helping expand the programming at Happy Hearts.
“We try to provide as many resources as we can,” Sapp said. “We have given away medical supplies, non-perishable food, we encourage trading of food within the community, and we are going to be giving away clothing and different resources that are necessary for day-to-day living.”
Sapp said the storefront will also distribute free dry goods on Sundays, and will also host food swapping on Sundays – giving people who have food that they don’t want the opportunity to trade for something they do want.
Golden Valley Family Resources mission statement focuses on providing healthy nutrition to hungry people in the area.
“We are doing what we can, with what we’ve got,” Sapp said.
This will be the organization’s first permanent location, after working out of back rooms, parking lots, and wherever they could find some space throughout the community since the organization was founded three years ago.
Veterans United Arizona is based in Lake Havasu City, and focuses on providing support to low income veterans.
Donations to the thrift store are always welcome, and can be dropped off at the Happy Hearts storefront during business hours.