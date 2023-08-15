It might be that no one will be charged in the death of a Kingman teenager whose parents reported him missing after they disposed of his body early this year.
That indication came from deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout, following entry of the first plea agreement in the case against three defendants accused of mistreating the dead boy, Kenneth Jones, 16, and his surviving sister, (E.J.) 14.
Richard Pounds, 34, is convicted of aggravated assault while two child abuse counts are dismissed in the plea deal unveiled Thursday, Aug. 11.
The conviction stems from reckless firing of a BB gun in the Packard Ave. home where the teen sibling victims lived with their mother, Amber-Leah Valentine, 41, Pounds and Pounds’ girlfriend Shioban Gujda, 39. Authorities say the girl was permanently blinded in one eye when a wayward BB struck her in the face.
Legal Defender Ron Gilleo said Pounds and others were playing “BB gun wars” inside the residence and that the victim was wounded by accident when a projectile ricocheted within the home.
“He wasn’t aiming for her eye,” Gilleo said. “He wasn’t aiming for her head.”
Terms of the deal require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to impose a prison term between 2 and 8.75-years at a Sept. 21 sentencing hearing.
The victim was placed under state care during the investigation that followed the discovery of her brother’s body on Feb. 28. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Jones’ body had been wrapped in a blanket and placed behind a block wall in a remote area in the vicinity of Anson Smith Rd. and Indian Canyon Rd.
The MCSO said his parents, Valentine and Jon Imes, 41, ultimately admitted disposing of their son’s body and that they knowingly, fraudulently reported him as a missing runaway three days before his remains were located.
Claerhout said the medical examiner determined the boy’s death was a homicide, and that significant malnutrition may also have been a factor.
Gilleo said he hopes his client’s case is over and that Pounds will face no further prosecution.
“At this point, I don’t see any additional charges being brought,” Claerhout said. She said her office and the sheriff’s office “have exhausted efforts in trying to determine who killed KJ.”
Days after the false report and discovery of her son’s body, Valentine informed authorities on March 2 that she and her daughter had escaped captivity imposed by Pound and Gujda. Valentine is charged with two counts of child abuse and abandonment of her son’s body.
Valentine’s lawyer Jaimye Ashley said in a separate Aug. 4 hearing that the surviving victim has blamed Pounds and indicated she was not abused by her mother.
“The surviving child actually states that her mother is innocent,” Ashley said. “Our interpretation of the facts is that my client is a victim herself.”
Valentine’s next court appearance is Aug. 28.
Gudja faces two child abuse charges. Imes does not face an abuse-related count, but he is charged with abandonment of his son’s body.