KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote next week on whether to participate in an agreement that could potentially aid job seekers, as well as local employers in need of help.
Phoenix-based nonprofit organization Local First Arizona is hoping to address staffing challenges in Mohave and other counties, under the Northern Arizona Good Jobs Network Grant. According to county records, about $50,000 of that funding has been allocated for efforts in Mohave County, led by the county’s economic development department.
Through that grant, Mohave County would partner with Local First Arizona to coordinate efforts and provide resources for workers, employers and other agencies to identify and develop necessary skills to create a body of workers for in-demand jobs.
Local First Arizona officials say unemployment in Arizona is now at its lowest rate in nearly 50 years.
According to Local First Arizona, the state is experiencing rapid job growth. But the drawback to that success is that many employment positions are now going unfilled. According to the organization, rural businesses may find difficulty competing with larger employers in urban areas, who may be able to offer higher wages and benefits.Rising housing costs, and housing shortages, may also hinder employees’ ability to move to or reside in rural communities. And according to Local First, job seekers may feel that they will have less success in building a long-term career in rural communities.
Local First hopes to work with Mohave County officials this year to challenge possible misperceptions about employment in rural areas, and aid employers in attracting, retaining and training new workers.
The organization is now working with more than 20 other agencies to aid Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai, Apache and Navajo Counties under the $9.5 million Northern Arizona Good Jobs Network Grant. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve a possible partnership with the organization at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.