Teen crash site

Police received laboratory results back from the fatal crash that occurred on April 13 and resulted in the deaths of two Kingman teenagers, Tatum Meins and Sherene "Siri" Walema. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/ For the Miner)

A Kingman teenager charged in a deadly traffic accident will enter not guilty pleas during his initial appearance and arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court next week. The case against Brady Shuffler, however, has been assigned to a new judge and there’s a new court date in play.

The matter was initially assigned to Judge Rick Lambert with Shuffler’s appearance set for Tuesday, Aug. 29. Defense attorney Brad Rideout exercised his right to a change of judge without specifying cause.