NEEDLES — A Needles woman has been arrested in connection to an attempted homicide which occurred in July, while a Topock man is wanted for questioning.
Rita Delre, 42, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Robert Cleland, 40, has been identified as a person of interest in the case.
Delre was contacted by police at about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. At the time, she was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance for sale.
"Delre was later positively identified as the suspect in the previous attempt murder case that took place on July 18, 2023," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/Needles Police Department said in a written statement.
She remains in custody with $1.03 million bond, awaiting a court hearing.
In the same press release, Cleland was listed as a person of interest. He has not been found and is wanted for questioning.
According to the sheriff's department, at 11:15 a.m. on July 18, deputies responded to a report of a man sitting on the curb bleeding profusely.
The man, whose identity has not been released, reportedly had deep lacerations to his face, hands and arms.
He was treated by medical on scene and was later flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of reported life-threatening injuries.
A few days later on July 24, SBCSD dive team members searched the Colorado River between Fenders and the K Street bridge for evidence related to the case; the operation was reportedly successful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cleland or the incident can contact the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at 760-326-9200. Anonymous tips can be made to the We-Tip Hotline at 800-282-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.