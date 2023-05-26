Biden

President Joe Biden walks past draped America flags along the Colonnade of the White House. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and debt ceiling negotiators have hit “crunch” time as they strain to make a deal with the White House to raise the nation's debt limit, avert default and cut federal spending.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Republican debt negotiators hit “crunch” time Friday at the Capitol, straining to wrap up an agreement with President Joe Biden to curb federal spending and lift the nation's borrowing limit ahead of a fast-coming deadline.

They hope to end weeks of frustrating talks and strike a deal by this weekend. Treasury says the government could start running out of money as soon as next Thursday, sending the U.S. into a potentially catastrophic default with economic spillover around the world.