Over the week of June 11, the Mohave Substance Treatment, Education and Prevention Partnership recently hosted a site visit and training session for coalitions from across the country.
According to a news release from MSTEPP, the Bureau of Justice Administration, Reaching Rural Strategies and the Institute for Intergovernmental Research selected Kingman based upon our successes in addressing the opioid crisis in a rural community. Representatives from Washington D.C., Florida, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Minnesota, Texas, Pennsylvania and the State of Washington spent the week learning about successful programs in Kingman in hopes of bringing the concepts back to their home communities.
Programs that were highlighted included our Overdose Mapping Application which tracks overdoses in the community and provides alerts when they occur in close time frames of proximity to each other. The alert allows MSTEPP to active street outreach teams from Southwest Behavioral and Arizona Youth Partnership to saturate impacted neighborhoods with information on prevention, awareness and treatment options.
The ODMAP program has now expanded to 46 cities across Arizona with 7,400 entries into the system. Additionally, the group attended a graduation ceremony for six individuals from the Quality of Life Court on June 15. The Quality of Life Court is an early intervention program for those individuals who are suffering from opioid or substance use disorder. To date, six of the graduates from the program are actively employed as Peer Support Specialists in the area.
Members of the community are welcome to participate in MSTEPP and invited to attend their monthly meetings that are held on the third Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m. at the Kingman Regional Medical Center – Hualapai Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. For additional information visit www.mstepp.org.