Over the week of June 11, the Mohave Substance Treatment, Education and Prevention Partnership recently hosted a site visit and training session for coalitions from across the country.

According to a news release from MSTEPP, the Bureau of Justice Administration, Reaching Rural Strategies and the Institute for Intergovernmental Research selected Kingman based upon our successes in addressing the opioid crisis in a rural community. Representatives from Washington D.C., Florida, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Minnesota, Texas, Pennsylvania and the State of Washington spent the week learning about successful programs in Kingman in hopes of bringing the concepts back to their home communities.