weather wet

In June 2022, 99% of the Southwest was under some degree of drought. Just a year later, only 28% of the region is experiencing drought. (Miner file photo)

A stretch of unusually wet months has erased drought across much of the Southwest, according to climate experts, who spelled out how a snowy winter and rainy spring brought relief to a particularly parched region.

“Unlike some past presentations I’ve given for the Southwest,” said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the National Drought Mitigation Center, at a recent briefing. “This one actually has some good news in it.”