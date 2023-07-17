Dozens of state and local political candidates appeared at the 78th Annual Mohave County Central Republican Committee Picnic last year. Although there are expected to be fewer candidates at this year's picnic because there are no elections in 2023, Mohave GOP Chair Jeanne Kentch said there are a few surprise guests who will make an appearance.
The Hualapai Mountains will be tinged with red on July 29 as the Mohave County Republican Central Committee brings the Grand Old Party together for the 79th annual Republican Picnic.
The picnic provides an opportunity for Republicans throughout the county to gather and hear from current elected officials and candidates who will be seeking office in upcoming elections. Mohave County Chair Jeanne Kentch said because 2023 isn’t an election year there are expected to be fewer candidates speaking than in 2022 - when about 30 candidates for various local, state and federal offices, took the stage.
But Kentch said there are still a couple surprises in store for local Republicans who attend.
“I don’t have as many candidates this year, but that is because it is not an election year so you wouldn’t expect it,” Kentch said. “So we are going to be filling it with some guest appearances – but it is a surprise so I can’t tell you who they are.”
Elected officials who will be attending the picnic this year include U.S. Representative Paul Gosar, Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli, and Arizona State House members Rep. Leo Biasiucci and Rep. John Gillette. A poster on the Mohave County GOP website also lists 2024 Sheriff candidate Mike Gannuscio and Red Voice Media as “major sponsors” who will have booths at the event to meet and engage with picnic goers.
Kentch said other candidates who have signed up for the picnic include Supervisor Hildy Angius who is running for State Senate, Mohave County Treasurer SueAnne Mello who is running for re-election, Marianne Salem who is running for District 4 County Supervisor, Lake Havasu City Council candidate David Diaz, and Mohave County School Superintendent candidate James Barber.
“We are excited about getting to know James because we haven’t changed our school superintendent in years,” Kentch said. “I think we have had Mike File for over 20 years, so it is nice to get a different face in that position.”
Kentch said even though 2023 isn’t an election year, the county GOP is hoping to use the picnic to get everybody on the same page to ensure Republican success in the 2024 election cycle that will be here before we know it.
“We need to all be focusing on the same ball – I think that is going to be one of the big things we will be discussing. To make sure that all of us Republicans are on the same page, and we all have the same goals in order to win the 2024 election,” Kentch said. “We are doing a lot of things differently in Mohave County in the last year, or so, that we haven’t done in the past. I’m hoping that the changes we have made – like having [precinct committeeman] captains throughout the county – will result in a win.”
Kentch said she thinks election security – and making sure that residents have faith in the voting process – will likely be a major topic of discussion throughout the event.
"I know we have discussed hand counts from Mohave County and we are hoping that the Board of Supervisors allow that,” she said. “But it is getting into the details and how that is going to work, and what it is going to look like. If we don’t get the hand counts, then how are we going to be able to make sure our voter registration rolls are perfect? Mohave County doesn’t really have a problem, other counties do, but we still like to be the leader on good processes.”
In addition to the candidates and special guest speakers, the picnic will also include a 50/50 basket raffle and raffling off two guns courtesy of a pair of local gun shops. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided by Hooch’s Kingman Grille.
Tickets for the event are $30 for lunch, or $10 for admission only. Kentch said they are expecting about 250 to 300 attendees this year. She said tickets are still available, but are going fast. To purchase tickets contact the local Republican headquarters in Kingman (928-279-1411), Bullhead City (928-758-4467) or Lake Havasu City (928-855-8006).