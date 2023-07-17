Republican Picnic (1).JPG

Dozens of state and local political candidates appeared at the 78th Annual Mohave County Central Republican Committee Picnic last year. Although there are expected to be fewer candidates at this year's picnic because there are no elections in 2023, Mohave GOP Chair Jeanne Kentch said there are a few surprise guests who will make an appearance.

 By Brandon Messick / River City Newspapers

The Hualapai Mountains will be tinged with red on July 29 as the Mohave County Republican Central Committee brings the Grand Old Party together for the 79th annual Republican Picnic.

The picnic provides an opportunity for Republicans throughout the county to gather and hear from current elected officials and candidates who will be seeking office in upcoming elections. Mohave County Chair Jeanne Kentch said because 2023 isn’t an election year there are expected to be fewer candidates speaking than in 2022 - when about 30 candidates for various local, state and federal offices, took the stage.