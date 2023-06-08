illegal dumping

Mohave County Board of Supervisors decided illegal dumping offenders will face a minimum $1,000 fine for a first offense, and a $2,500 fine for a second offense.  

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved stronger penalties for local litterbugs this week, with amendments to existing county ordinances for illegal dumping.

Littering remains an ongoing issue for residents, volunteers and county employees - An issue which prompted a request last year by U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials for harsher penalties to those who abandon their refuse in the desert. Now offenders will face a minimum $1,000 fine for a first offense, and a $2,500 fine for a second offense, under a decision Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.