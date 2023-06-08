MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved stronger penalties for local litterbugs this week, with amendments to existing county ordinances for illegal dumping.
Littering remains an ongoing issue for residents, volunteers and county employees - An issue which prompted a request last year by U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials for harsher penalties to those who abandon their refuse in the desert. Now offenders will face a minimum $1,000 fine for a first offense, and a $2,500 fine for a second offense, under a decision Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The county will also offer a $500 reward for information that directly leads to the successful prosecution and conviction of anyone who discards their trash on county land. Offenders who are identified will be required to remove their trash from any public or private property where it was abandoned, within five days, or face additional criminal charges.
In rural areas of the county, illegal dumping remains a growing problem. Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners volunteer Mark Schmidke described the issue at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. Schmidke has worked with his organization for the past seven years to clean refuse abandoned by others in the Mohave County desert.
“Our volunteer group has cleaned up 784,000 pounds of trash and debris,” Schmidke said. “There have been 42 boats, four hot tubs, almost 20,000 tires weighing 530,000 pounds, themselves. The grand total has been 1.316 million pounds. Needless to say, we have been trying to get stricter littering and illegal dumping laws in Mohave County since our inception.”
Penalties for illegal dumping in Mohave County previously included a $500 fine, with officers allowed to remove their respective refuse in lieu of payment.
“I, for one, believe that giving offenders a hard kick in the wallet is the only way to address the issue,” Schmidke said. “Hand slapping just doesn’t work.”
The amended anti-littering ordinance previously included requirements that owners of rental properties provide once-weekly trash service for tenants, provided either by a professional trash collection service or by landlords themselves. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors struck that requirement on Monday, and approved the amended anti-littering ordinance by unanimous decision.