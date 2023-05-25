Mohave County will receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for traffic control signals. The funding is part of the $52.78 million investment package under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded Arizona a $1 million Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program grant. Mohave County will receive the grant for its Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Enabled Rural Highway Traffic Control Signs project as part of a $52.78 million investment package under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, ATTAIN program awards will go to eight projects around the country that bring technology-based solutions to improve the travel experience for the millions of Americans using highway and transit systems, with expanded eligibility for projects in communities that have previously lacked investments, including rural areas and areas of persistent poverty.
Mohave County wrote in a news release that the county was comprised of less that 15% of applicants that received the funding. Public Works Director Steve Latoski said 50 vehicle-to-infrastructure traffic control sign systems will be installed throughout the county and/or curve warning signs along county highways.
“Our tact in pursuing the grant funds focused on installing at least fifty (50) STOP and/or curve warning signs on high-speed rural county highways equipped with cellular-to-vehicle communications technology enabling approaching connected vehicles to facilitate in-vehicle driver warning and violation alert of impending STOP control and curve advisory including speed.
The early emergence and steady growth of connected vehicles on county highways drive this Project reducing traffic fatalities and injuries.
The Western Arizona Council of Governments Strategic Transportation Safety Plan finds 10,625 crashes occurred on roads through unincorporated areas of Mohave County with lane departure crashes the dominant type for fatal and injury crashes. Lane departure crashes – which Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) curve warning and advisory speed signs address – represent both a local and Arizona crash emphasis area.”
“Your zip code shouldn’t determine whether you have access to safe, affordable transportation,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “With President Biden’s investments in innovative technology, we’re helping communities make transportation safer and more efficient, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”
Mohave County will install the vehicle-to-infrastructure traffic control sign systems throughout rural areas of the county targeted to high-speed highway segments and intersection approaches to improve safety. The project area includes opportunity zones and disadvantaged communities.
“We’re helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. “In Arizona, we’re making roads safer in rural communities with this advanced technology grant to Mohave County.”
The ATTAIN program promotes advanced technologies to improve safety and reduce travel times for drivers and transit riders that can serve as national examples. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expanded the program and added new emphasis to climate change and environmental justice impacts. The eight selected projects will help advance intelligent transportation systems technologies that improve mobility and safety. The projects include the extension of real-time traffic information and signal timing systems, including for transit, along with other advanced technologies.
More information on the awards is available here: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Key Programs under the Federal Highway Administration Office of Operations - FHWA Operations (dot.gov)