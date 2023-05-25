Mohave County Administration building

Mohave County will receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for traffic control signals. The funding is part of the $52.78 million investment package under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

 (Miner file photo)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded Arizona a $1 million Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program grant. Mohave County will receive the grant for its Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Enabled Rural Highway Traffic Control Signs project as part of a $52.78 million investment package under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, ATTAIN program awards will go to eight projects around the country that bring technology-based solutions to improve the travel experience for the millions of Americans using highway and transit systems, with expanded eligibility for projects in communities that have previously lacked investments, including rural areas and areas of persistent poverty.