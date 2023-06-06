county administration building

Mohave County could be facing a potential budgetary crisis, with a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit by 2025. Mohave County Board of Supervisors tabled the proposed budget for later this month.

KINGMAN – Mohave County could be facing a potential budgetary crisis, with a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit by 2025. Now the county’s governing board is struggling to find a means of facing that crisis - Or, at least, to agree on one.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to discuss the planned FY 2024 budget. County finance officials submitted a tentative budget last month, which began with a $4 million budget deficit due to a substantial rise in inflation within the past year. Supervisors debated possible ways of meeting the deficit this week.