Chickens

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors addressed backyard chickens at Monday’s meeting.

 Stock image

KINGMAN — After nearly an hour of public comment, discussion and public hearing, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt amendments to zoning ordinances that will permit the keeping of backyard chickens in residential areas of unincorporated property in the county.

Much of the 57 minutes devoted to the topic were devoted to allowing county residents complain about changes in the ordinance that ultimately affected few of those in attendance and repeated attempts to clarify what the amendments and current zoning ordinances did and did not allow.