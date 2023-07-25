Fox

Several grey foxes have tested positive for rabies near the Hualapai Mountains outside of Kingman over the past several months.

KINGMAN— Rabies in canines were reported in Mohave County for the first time ever in late 2022, and county staff is urging residents and visitors to remain aware of rabid foxes in the area.

So far, several grey foxes outside of Kingman have tested positive for rabies over the past several months. There have been six potential or confirmed rabies cases, all near the Hualapai Mountains outside of Kingman. In the past, bats were the primary animal that test positive for rabies in Mohave County, Mohave County Department of Public Health Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer said at the Mohave County Board of Health meeting on Monday.