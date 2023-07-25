KINGMAN— Rabies in canines were reported in Mohave County for the first time ever in late 2022, and county staff is urging residents and visitors to remain aware of rabid foxes in the area.
So far, several grey foxes outside of Kingman have tested positive for rabies over the past several months. There have been six potential or confirmed rabies cases, all near the Hualapai Mountains outside of Kingman. In the past, bats were the primary animal that test positive for rabies in Mohave County, Mohave County Department of Public Health Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer said at the Mohave County Board of Health meeting on Monday.
“Now we are getting the fox variant of rabies virus found in grey foxes,” Scherzer said.
The first rabid fox incidents occurred in December 2022. In May 2023, two additional rabies incidents were reported. Two incidents included pet dogs that were attacked by rabid foxes. One fox was captured, but the other one was not located.
There have been no confirmed cases since May, but county health officials encourage residents to stay cautious.
Scherzer said wildlife populations will see flare-ups in rabies from time to time. She said the specific episode of rabies in Hualapai Mountain foxes does not seem to be phasing out yet.
“It probably at some point will kind of run its course, but I’m wondering now if it established to the point that we’ll see a little bit here and there and every few years there might be an epizootic that will have to address in some manner,” Scherzer said.
Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Chad Kingsley said that with the May attacks involving residential dogs, the county faced resistance from local veterinarians and county organizations about what to do with one of the dogs. However, Kingsley said the dog has shown no sign of rabies and was updated on its vaccines prior to the attack.
Kingsley said the county and community organizations feel more equipped to help pet owners if their animal is attacked by a rabid animal.
Kingsley told the board that staff plans to promote rabies education so residents can be aware of the signs. There have been no recorded human fatalities from rabies, but one recorded case.
Prevention is key to keeping yourself and your pets protected from rabies. Mohave County Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine encourages pet owners to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccines and keep them in a safe environment.
As for people, staff said anyone visiting the Hualapai Mountains should leave wild animals alone.
“Wild animals are in the wild and they need to remain in the wild,” Kingsley said.