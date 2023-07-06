From left, River District Lieutenant John Salvino, Mohave County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Sergeant Kyler Cox, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Trescher, and Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies Joshua Bare and Steffen Kjellberg during Trescher’s 2023 Arizona Boating Officer of the Year recognition at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in March.
One Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy is continuing to receive recognition for his work within the waterways division.
Lake Havasu City-based deputy Charles Trescher first received the 2023 Arizona Boating Officer of the Year award back in March. The state award examined Trescher’s attributes, which ranged from community engagement to his work with search and rescue teams.
In May, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators named Trescher as 2023’s Western Region Officer of the Year. Trescher describes this award as covering the entire western states – from North Dakota and Texas to California and Alaska.
Now, Trescher is awaiting the outcome regarding his nomination for NASBLA’s national Boating Officer of the Year award. Trescher is nominated along with Northern Region Officer of Year Conservation Officer Jarred Coffing and Southern Region Officer of the Year Lieutenant Jason Russo, according to the association’s website. The national officer will be named during the association’s annual conference in September, Trescher says.
“It has been an honor to be selected for any of this, and it would be an absolute once in a lifetime honor and experience to be selected as the national officer,” Trescher said.
Before coming to Havasu, Trescher worked as a law enforcement officer in Pittsburgh from 2002 to 2007.
From 2007 to 2020, he was employed with the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
In 2020, Trescher transitioned from his position at the police department and became employed with the sheriff’s office.
The nominations and national recognition that Trescher continues to receive has not altered his primary focus, he says. In accordance with his duties, Trescher aims to accomplish his goal of educating the public on water safety.