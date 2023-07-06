Mohave County deputy regional award

From left, River District Lieutenant John Salvino, Mohave County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Sergeant Kyler Cox, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Trescher, and Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies Joshua Bare and Steffen Kjellberg during Trescher’s 2023 Arizona Boating Officer of the Year recognition at a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in March.

 Courtesy of Anita Mortensen

One Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy is continuing to receive recognition for his work within the waterways division.

Lake Havasu City-based deputy Charles Trescher first received the 2023 Arizona Boating Officer of the Year award back in March. The state award examined Trescher’s attributes, which ranged from community engagement to his work with search and rescue teams.