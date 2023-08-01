With groundwater basin water levels declining, Mohave County is looking to work with the Arizona governor’s office to create more rules and regulations for the use of groundwater.
Travis Lingenfelter, county supervisor for district one, has been working on this issue for two and a half years.
“Groundwater serves as 41% of the state’s total water supply, however in a lot of our rural areas, like Kingman and other areas, their water supply is 100% groundwater,” Lingenfelter said. “Them not having any protections, it makes all the citizens that live in communities within rural areas potentially vulnerable to some water shortages.”
Lingenfelter said that while urban areas have rules about groundwater under the Groundwater Management Act of 1980, rural areas do not.
According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the 1980s act required new development in state-managed areas – including Phoenix, Tucson, and Prescott – to prove an assured water supply can sustain residents for at least 100 years.
“It’s the state’s playbook for protecting its groundwater resources which are non-renewable resources,” Lingenfelter said. “Once they are gone, they are never going to be what they once were.”
In January, Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to create a Water Policy Council to modernize the 1980 Act. One way the governor’s office is looking to modernize the policy is by creating more regulations for rural areas.
Ron Gould, supervisor for district 5, said Mohave County currently has little control over water beside the irrigation non-expansion area, or INA.
Gould said the county asked the department of water resources to establish an irrigation non-expansion area for the Hualapai basin, which they did.
“They went ahead and did that so the farmers in that area cannot expand their irrigated acres with groundwater,” Gould said.
INAs also restrict irrigation groundwater withdrawal, and authorities must report water use to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
Lingenfelter said that academically speaking, INAs are tools but not very useful tools. He said Arizona lacks rules to manage rural groundwater, and other places like California, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, are using Arizona land to grow crops due to relaxed water restrictions.
The drilling of wells is another issue that is causing groundwater depletion.
“In rural Arizona, you can drill as many wells as you want,” Lingenfelter said. “The wells that we are really concerned with are called non-exempt wells. Non-exempt wells are the larger, commercial wells that are capable of pumping anything greater than 35 gallons per minute.”
Additionally, overseas corporations are pumping out more groundwater than was going back into the basin.
“In Mohave County, in the Kingman area for instance, we’ve had companies come in from overseas, the middle east and California, and they have drilled several wells, at least 17, 18 of these wells that are 3,500 gallons per minute wells,” Lingenfelter said. “That’s substantial when you consider that each one of those wells, that size that large, is capable of pumping over four million gallons of groundwater every single day.”
According to models created by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, before the irrigation non-expansion area was established, in Mohave County, which Kingman relies on for its water supply, 44,000 acre-feet of water was being pumped out every year, and only 10,000 acre-feet was going back into the groundwater basin.
“We have an annual groundwater basin deficit of 34,000 acre-feet,” Lingenfelter said. “If you consider the fact that one acre-foot of water is about 326,000 gallons of water, it’s billions and billions of gallons of water that’s not being replaced every single year, and it is completely legal right now.”
Keith Nelson, principal hydrogeologist for the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said although groundwater levels in parts of Mohave County are dropping significantly, there are several projects in the works to address the problem.
“Mohave County and the City of Kingman have been proactive in developing infiltration basins for enhancing natural recharge, which can help offset the groundwater imbalances observed on hydrographs,” Nelson said.
A hydrograph is a graph that compares water flow or levels over time.
While smaller projects are in the works, the issue has never been heard or discussed by the state legislature.
Lingenfelter said next year the legislature needs to take recommendations from the governor’s water policy council, including recommendations for a rural water management framework to assist rural Arizona communities with managing their finite and non-renewable groundwater resources.
This would allow for some local input and some control but with a close partnership with the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
If the legislature does not take recommendations from local communities, Lingenfelter says the only protection citizens in rural Arizona are going to be left with is the establishment of additional active management areas or irrigation non-expansion areas.
“That’s important because I think that they can use that to say look, this situation is getting worse, and worse and worse every year, we can no longer afford to wait to protect rural Arizonans that have zero water security right now,” Lingenfelter said.
The Arizona state legislature is still in session, which is unusual for this time of the year. Although the issue of rural groundwater has not been discussed, there is a chance it might be before the session is over.
Groundwater bills relating to more urban areas have been discussed, however, including a May bill passed to aid active management areas.
The bill passed in May included the development of two new management plans under the Groundwater Management Act for water users in the active management areas.
Lingenfelter does not think active management areas and irrigation non-expansion areas are a permanent solution, however.
“I don’t believe anybody thinks that is the best solution, but if (Arizona legislators) Gail Griffin and Sine Kerr think that what’s going on now, this work and this research with this water policy group is just a bluff, it’s not a bluff,” Lingenfelter said.
River City Newspapers attempted to call and email the offices for State Rep. Gail Griffin and State Sen. Sine Kerr over several days, but they had not responded by the newspaper’s deadline.