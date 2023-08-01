Hualapai Valley Water Basin

The Mohave County Supervisors plan to build a trio of water infiltration basins in Rattlesnake Wash to help recharge the Hualapai Valley Water Basin.

 Thomas Farley/Creative Commons

With groundwater basin water levels declining, Mohave County is looking to work with the Arizona governor’s office to create more rules and regulations for the use of groundwater.

Travis Lingenfelter, county supervisor for district one, has been working on this issue for two and a half years.