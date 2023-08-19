Ken Cunningham

Ken Cunningham is head of the Human Resources department for Mohave County.

 Submitted

For those wondering which Mohave County department handles the initial hiring of new employees, it is indeed the Human Resources Department.

The department is gearing up for the Thursday, Sept. 7 recruitment event on the second floor of the Administrative Building, 700 W. Beale St., Kingman from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. According to a Mohave County news release, various departments will have staffers available to look at resumes and interview potential new hires. HR Director Ken Cunningham is head of the department, and is in charge of helping fill vacancies in Economic Development, Public Works, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Risk Management and courts.