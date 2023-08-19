For those wondering which Mohave County department handles the initial hiring of new employees, it is indeed the Human Resources Department.
The department is gearing up for the Thursday, Sept. 7 recruitment event on the second floor of the Administrative Building, 700 W. Beale St., Kingman from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. According to a Mohave County news release, various departments will have staffers available to look at resumes and interview potential new hires. HR Director Ken Cunningham is head of the department, and is in charge of helping fill vacancies in Economic Development, Public Works, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Risk Management and courts.
Among many other duties, nine people are also currently in charge of making sure paychecks are handled for all county employees. Cunningham grew up in Milwaukie, Oregon, near Portland, graduating from Portland State University and getting a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He spent six years of duty in the Marine Corps. Today, he is especially proud of being a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Association and is the current president of the Route 66 Rotary Club.
Cunningham spent over 22 years working for Kaiser Permanente in Portland, Oregon mostly in HR positions, such as staffing systems manager, service center supervisor and payroll supervisor. He and his wife, Kristen, parents of four, set out for new horizons in 2011. They found their new life with far less rain, and more sunshine as well as heat, in Kingman. Cunningham settled in with a new county job, relishing the new location.
Cunningham worked his way up to becoming the county’s Acting HR Director and got the job permanently in January 2014. Mohave County, like many other workplaces in the U.S., in either the public or private sector, has become more difficult recruiting and retaining a skilled work force. Cunningham’s dedicated crew of eight have become “generalists” in their positions, despite job titles. Some have spent far more time in recruitment for open county positions and many jobs remain available, even in HR itself.
Why should someone become an employee of Mohave County as opposed to other jobs available? Cunningham says there’s a major “potential for growth. You can go into almost any field you want in the county.”
With 300 different job classifications offered, Cunningham adds, “if someone’s just starting out, someone who doesn’t want to go to college, that young person can start at a job with us, and grow, staying with the county for 20 or 30 years, getting experience and moving up.”
Benefits include excellent medical, retirement and multiple paid holidays throughout the year.
Retention is critical to the county as well and Cunningham points out that he has “someone in my office who I hired right out of high school. She’s an analyst.” He believes that a county position is simply the perfect opportunity for people to grow. Like finding his office generalist, Cunningham’s staff recruits at the local high schools. They find every available opportunity they have to bring new employees on board in departments such as public works, health, and the sheriff.
Cunningham and his family are enjoying life in their surroundings. His wife, Kristen teaches at Kingman High while he goes to task daily at his Beale Street office.
“I love HR. It’s different every single day you come to work. There’s no set routine. With only nine of us in the department, we’re all generalists,” he said. “Everybody does everything, despite our job title. We’re really proud of our ‘volunteen’ program. It’s progressing and improving.”
The volunteer program is a special program for teenagers to get community service credits. Cunningham concludes by once again referring to growth.
“Mohave County is always growing. We love having like-minded individuals growing with us.”