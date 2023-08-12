On Wednesday the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a rezone and a special use permit for flammable liquids, gases and bulk fuel storage and sales in the Kingman vicinity.
KINGMAN— The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a rezone and a special use permit for flammable liquids, gases and bulk fuel storage and sales in the Kingman vicinity.
The Andersons, Inc. for BNSF Railway Company sought the rezone and special use permit for the storage, sales and distribution. Mohave County Board of Supervisors will ultimately decide that parcels 206-12-014 and 206-12-016 along Interstate 40, southeast of Highway 66 is sought to be rezoned from a general to heavy manufacturing area.
The parcel is next to Nucor Steel Kingman, 3000 S. Highway 66 between Kingman and Golden Valley. Nucor Steel is roughly two miles from the Walnut Creek subdivision.
Commissioners asked what the company would do to avoid fires or explosions since flammable material will be stored in a rural area. According to Brad VonderEmbse, who spoke for The Andersons, Inc. for BNSF Railway Company spokesperson, they will follow all national and local codes to ensure the area remains as safe as possible. The parcel is within the Golden Valley Fire District.
Commissioners approved the rezone request and the special use permit on Wednesday, Aug.9 with the condition that only propane is stored.
Representatives for BNSF Railway Company and The Andersons Inc. did not respond in time for publication. The Miner asked for clarifications on what materials would be stored and what quantities are expected.