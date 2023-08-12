Golden Valley

 Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/For the Miner

KINGMAN— The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a rezone and a special use permit for flammable liquids, gases and bulk fuel storage and sales in the Kingman vicinity.

The Andersons, Inc. for BNSF Railway Company sought the rezone and special use permit for the storage, sales and distribution. Mohave County Board of Supervisors will ultimately decide that parcels 206-12-014 and 206-12-016 along Interstate 40, southeast of Highway 66 is sought to be rezoned from a general to heavy manufacturing area.