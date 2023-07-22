Grand Canyon

Toroweap Point is shown from the Grand Canyon’s West Rim. A proposal by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) and U.S. Rep. Raul Gijalva (D-Tucson) would set aside 1 million acres, much of it in Mohave County, as a new national monument.

Federal officials met this week with elected officials and members of the Arizona public to discuss a proposed 1.1 million-acre national monument in Northern Arizona. And Mohave County officials want no part of it.

The public meeting took place Tuesday in Flagstaff, where officials from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forestry Service gathered to discuss a proposed new national monument encompassing land west of the Grand Canyon. The monument represents more than a decade of effort by Arizona and Nevada tribes to seek federal protection for lands west of the Grand Canyon from mining interests - and that protection could be granted this year, if such a monument is established by President Biden under the 1905 Antiquities Act.