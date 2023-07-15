Debate over a new Grand Canyon national monument has caused a rift between Mohave County leadership and the federal government this year, as U.S. officials seek to protect about 1.1 million acres of Northern Arizona land from possible future mining operations.
Next week, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to host a public meeting to discuss the issue in Flagstaff - A decision that has raised ire among Mohave County officials.
Native American tribes throughout the Southwest petitioned earlier this year for the creation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. The monument would grant permanent federal protection to land West of the Grand Canyon. But about half of the land that would embody the proposed monument lies in Mohave County's 1st supervisory district, which is overseen by County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. And according to Lingenfelter, federal officials may have done little to seek Mohave County's involvement, or its opinion on the matter. If the land is designated as a national monument, that decision would deprive Mohave County and Southern Utah of a possible $29 billion economic resource, according to county officials.
"Not too long ago, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met with Coconino County officials about the proposed monument," Lingenfelter said this week. "We weren't notified or asked to participate. I requested that a meeting be held in Kingman to provide public comment on the issue ... and then we found out that an upcoming meeting would be held in Flagstaff."
Now, Mohave County is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve a letter requesting that the BLM arrange a meeting in Kingman to discuss the issue with Mohave County residents and officials. According to Lingenfelter, a vast majority of the land that would become the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is already under federal oversight. And if that land is held in trust for the public, then Mohave County's objections should not be overlooked.
"The fact that we are being excluded is very concerning," Lingenfelter said. "Mohave County has valid concerns, and we are not going to be ignored."
The proposed national monument lies in an area of Mohave County which is home to one third of all known uranium deposits in the United States. But those deposits have remained untouched since 2012, when Barack Obama issued a 20-year moratorium on uranium mining in Northern Mohave County.
Six years ago, Obama declined a similar proposal to establish the area as a national monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act. That decision could be made by President Biden later this year.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson has opposed previous efforts to bar future mining enterprises on lands west of the Grand Canyon. And for a decision that could potentially harm Mohave County's future economic prosperity, Johnson seemed equally frustrated this week as to federal officials' apparent neglect of the county's concerns.
“This would have devastating impacts on Mohave County,” Johnson said. “This proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials, whose area will be changed forever by this designation.”
Supervisor Ron Gould, who represents Mohave Valley and Northern Lake Havasu City, says that that Native American tribes would only stand to benefit from mining in Northern Mohave County.
“It would be wise for them to partner with us to mine the area responsibly,” Gould said on Tuesday. “It would benefit their folks as well.”
But uranium is one possible mining opportunity for mining in Mohave County, west of the Grand Canyon. According to statements earlier this year by Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Sursenbach, the county has received multiple inquiries from non-uranium mining companies since last year, that have expressed interest in the region, including at least one lithium mining company.
Gould was still deciding whether to attend Tuesday’s public forum on the issue as of this week. But according to Gould, the possibility a national monument being established in the area at all may be an example of government overreach.
“Congress needs to remove the president’s authority to do this with a stroke of a pen,” Gould said. “If people want a national monument to be created, it should go through Congress.”
Next week’s public forum is expected to take place at 1175 West Route 66 in Flagstaff. The meeting will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to comment on the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
According to BLM officials, members of the public who attend the meeting may sign up to speak for as long as two minutes. Public comment on the issue is expected to begin just after the meeting's 1 p.m. introduction.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting may email comments on the proposed national monument to rhawes@blm.com, until July 18.