Abe Hamadeh

Hamadeh speaks to a group of Mohave County voters in 2022.

PHOENIX – Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen late Friday turned down a bid by Abe Hamadeh for a new trial to contest his loss in the attorney general’s race.

But it will not be until Monday that Hamadeh – and his successful foe, Democrat Kris Mayes – will find out exactly why the judge said he did not present enough evidence for a legal do-over.