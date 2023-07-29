KINGMAN— While the 2024 primaries are still over a year out, hundreds of Mohave County Republicans attended the 79th Annual GOP Republican Picnic to hear candidates pitch their platforms.

Hosted by the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the annual event held in the Hualapai Mountains on Saturday, July 29 left federal, state and local Republican candidates get a head start on election season. The event allows Republicans to get to know candidates and discuss issues they hope to address.