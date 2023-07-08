Fire truck

 Miner file photo

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Fire Officers’ Association voted unanimously to start the fact-finding process to form a Joint Powers Authority.

In a June 27 letter to Mohave County fire departments, MCFOA President Jack Yeager announced, “All the Fire Districts in the county south of the Arizona Strip, along with a couple of Fire Districts in La Paz County have expressed interest in seeking the information for the benefits of a Joint Powers Authority. This direction has come out of the County Fire Officers Association and not one individual or organization.”