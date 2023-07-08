In a June 27 letter to Mohave County fire departments, MCFOA President Jack Yeager announced, “All the Fire Districts in the county south of the Arizona Strip, along with a couple of Fire Districts in La Paz County have expressed interest in seeking the information for the benefits of a Joint Powers Authority.
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Fire Officers’ Association voted unanimously to start the fact-finding process to form a Joint Powers Authority.
In a June 27 letter to Mohave County fire departments, MCFOA President Jack Yeager announced, “All the Fire Districts in the county south of the Arizona Strip, along with a couple of Fire Districts in La Paz County have expressed interest in seeking the information for the benefits of a Joint Powers Authority. This direction has come out of the County Fire Officers Association and not one individual or organization.”
Yeager’s letter invited interested departments to reply by Aug. 1, so the next step of a financial feasibility study can begin.
Arizona law expressly allows fire districts to enter into agreements to form separate legal entities. In 2017, the governing boards of North County Fire & Medical District (formerly Fire District of Sun City West and Wittmann Fire District) and South County Fire & Medical District, (formerly the Sun Lakes and Tonopah Fire Districts) approved the adoption of an Intergovernmental Agreement, forming the first Fire & Medical Authority in Maricopa County. In 2023, Buckeye Valley Fire District became a third party agency under the Authority.
Under this model, the districts retain local control over their budgets and services provided while maintaining separate tax rates. However, the personnel, equipment, facilities and daily operations of the combined districts are governed by a JPA or Authority Governing Board.
Since then, numerous fire service organizations in Arizona have turned to a shared services model, citing issues ranging from restricted funding, tax rate caps and budget growth ceilings among other constraints.
“In the wake of the failure of proposition 310, which would have gone a long way in the future of funding Arizona’s Fire Districts, it has been the vision of Fire District’s leadership to seek ways to improve our funding position to run our operations as efficiently as possible,” Yeager wrote. “What will continue happening is operating expenses will rise at a significantly higher rate than our ability to fund our operation.”
In his letter, Yaeger noted MCFOA have sought the potential for a county type sales tax, a changing of the (Fire District Assistance Tax) equation to better suit district’s funding needs and through discussions with state policy holders to address funding needs.
“After discussing these issues on multiple occasions with our membership, we have determined that it is time that we find our own solutions to our funding challenges,” he wrote. Those challenges could be addressed through consolidation, inter-governmental agreements or through a JPA.
“A Joint Powers Authority would allow every fire district to maintain its current elected board and tax rate,” he wrote. “It could also allow a municipality the option to become part of the organization. Each participating Fire District would keep their own political subdivision but provide their resources of workforce, assets and governance representative to a new Fire Authority.”
The Mohave County Fire Officer’s Association is a nonprofit organization formed to provide a common voice among fire and emergency service providers in Mohave County.