Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Foster Care Review Board and Court Appointed Special Advocates program specialists speak with attendees during the Tucson Juneteenth Festival on June 17.

 Courtesy of Gioia Kaid

Each month, nearly 500 foster care cases are reviewed by a local volunteer board. It's a lot of work, but volunteers like Denise Smith say their efforts make a big difference in the young lives of children in the foster care system.

The Mohave County-based review board helps establish a sense of support and advocacy for children caught up in the system, according to Gioia Kaid, the board's marketing and recruitment representative. Smith agrees, and she adds there are often tough decisions involved. While reunification with parents is often an option, that choice is not always in the best interest of the families, she said.