Primary Aid to U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) Penny Pew presented organizers with a Congressional Recognition Certificate. The certificate recognizes women veterans and their service and dedication to their country.
Veterans salute the flag at the Women Veterans Day celebration on Monday, June 12.
(Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)
Primary Aid to U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) Penny Pew presented organizers with a Congressional Recognition Certificate. The certificate recognizes women veterans and their service and dedication to their country.
KINGMAN – Mohave County held its first Women Veterans Day ceremony to celebrate women veterans and the sacrifices they made to protect our country.
Dozens of community members and veterans attended the event at Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St. in Kingman on Monday, Jun 12. From the Air Force to the Navy, Mohave County women have played instrumental roles in each war America has been involved in.
“They served and came home picking up where they left off,” Ann Seney, retired LtCol, USAF said. “They have not always felt comfortable or even welcomed in veterans circles and have sometimes have been known as invisible veterans. We are pleased to have with us today women who are proud to be known as veterans and are not invisible to us.”
June 12 is recognized as Women Veteran’s Day. On that date in 1948, President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women to serve as members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.
Seney said local women veterans deserve to be celebrated and recognized for their service and sacrifices. Women have always been essential figures during wars dating back all the way to the Revolutionary War. Seney said that some women took the place if their husbands were killed or injured in action. The first woman to receive a disability pension from Congress for wounds incurred during service was Margaret Corbin, who was wounded after taking over her husband’s cannon in the American Revolution.
Women, like Deborah Sampson, would also dress as men in order to serve their country in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. “During the Civil War, women disguised as men fought on both sides. Women also served as spies and medical personnel,” Seney said. Cathay Williams was a former slave is the only woman known to have served as a Buffalo Soldier.
During World War I and World War II, military nurses served close to the front lines and risked their own lives for others. Around 540 American servicewomen died during WWII. Eight women died in Vietnam and have their names inscribed on the Vietnam War Memorial.
Over 280 women died during various operations of the Gulf War since 1990, including Arizona’s Lori Piestewa, a soldier from the Hopi Nation who died during the Iraq War. Over 1,100 were wounded and two were Prisoners of War.
“I share this information not to depress, but to increase awareness,” Seney said. “Since females were never drafted, every woman has served voluntarily.”
About a dozen women shared what branch of the military they are and where they served. Attendees also sang along with their respective military branch anthems.
Based on 2021 statistics from the U.S. Department of Defense, women make up 17.3% of the active-duty force. In Arizona, there are approximately 52,000 female veterans.
Primary Aid to U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) Penny Pew presented organizers with a Congressional Recognition Certificate. The certificate recognizes women veterans and their service and dedication to their country. Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins read a proclamation for the ceremony, highlighting the services women have provided during each war and the impact local veterans have made locally.
“I appreciate you all being here on this important day of remembering our sisters in arms that have served in the past and of course that are serving now,” Watkins said.