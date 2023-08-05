Solar panels

Solar power was just one of the areas of clean-energy industries that brought thousands of news jobs to Arizona in the past year, according to a new report that said the state was seventh-highest for number of jobs created.

A 640-acre solar field could be coming to the Golden Valley area, if zoning for the project is approved by county officials next week. But that project could already be in jeopardy, with a pending proposal to halt all renewable energy projects in Mohave County for the next year.

The proposed solar project could be led by Texas-based ReNRG Partners, and located in the area of Oatman Highway. For that project to take place, however, the county’s governing board would have to vote in favor of zoning the land as an Energy-Solar Overlay zone. The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of the project earlier this year by a 5-3 vote, and the county’s governing board is expected to make a final decision at the board’s next meeting Monday, in Kingman.