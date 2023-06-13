Mohave County officials are pursuing overdue repairs to nature trails at Hualapai Mountain Park. County supervisors, after the county voted to approve a grant agreement between parks staff and Arizona State Parks and Trails.
KINGMAN – Mohave County officials are now pursuing overdue repairs to nature trails at Hualapai Mountain Park, after the county voted to approve a grant agreement between parks staff and Arizona State Parks and Trails.
Hualapai Mountain Park have seen years of wear and tear, according to the Mohave County Parks Division, and three miles of walking trails remain damaged at the venue due to the 2021 Flag Fire.
The Flag Fire, which consumed more than 1,200 acres of land in the area of Hualapai Mountain Park, prompted Mohave County’s governing board to declare a state of emergency more than two years ago. State and local agencies assessed the damage to the park’s trails that summer, according to county records, and prepared for possible monsoon debris flows.
Last year’s monsoon season brought 13 inches of precipitation over areas damaged by the Flag Fire, according to county records, resulting in severe trail destruction and several complete washouts within the trail system.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a grant agreement between Arizona Parks and Trails and the Mohave County Parks Division. Under that agreement, the parks division is expected to provide $5,493 toward a total $50,483 restoration project for Hualapai Mountain Park’s walking trails.
The repairs will be made by state-contracted trail crews, and the grant-funded repairs will apply only to non-motorized trails.