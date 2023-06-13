Hualapai Mountain Park

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Mohave County officials are now pursuing overdue repairs to nature trails at Hualapai Mountain Park, after the county voted to approve a grant agreement between parks staff and Arizona State Parks and Trails.