Leroy “Rod” Albright

Albright center, flanked by APAAC Executive Director Elizabeth Ortiz and deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann.

 Courtesy of APAAC

MOHAVE COUNTY – Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy “Rod” Albright has been presented a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council (APAAC). Albright and other top prosecutors around the state were feted for their professional excellence during the June 29 annual Prosecutor’s Conference in Phoenix.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has had a distinguished career of at least 18 years as a public prosecutor, and who has made a significant contribution to the protection of public safety and the administration of justice, and whose career exemplifies the highest standards of dedication and commitment to the profession.