MOHAVE COUNTY – Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy “Rod” Albright has been presented a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council (APAAC). Albright and other top prosecutors around the state were feted for their professional excellence during the June 29 annual Prosecutor’s Conference in Phoenix.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has had a distinguished career of at least 18 years as a public prosecutor, and who has made a significant contribution to the protection of public safety and the administration of justice, and whose career exemplifies the highest standards of dedication and commitment to the profession.
Albright began practicing law in 1983 and he spent nearly 20 years as a US Marine Corps-Judge Advocate before joining the Mohave County Attorney’s Office in Kingman in 2003. He has completed 55 felony jury trials over the last two decades.
“Rod is a seasoned veteran of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and helps mentor new attorneys with an unmatched disposition and appropriate amount of levity,” deputy county attorney James Schoppmann wrote on Albright’s award nomination form. “Recently, he obtained a hard-fought conviction for manslaughter in a weeklong trial filled with twists and turns, helping to bring justice to the surviving family members.”
Deputy county attorney Jacob Cote recalled meeting Albright when he joined the office in 2010.
“He was immediately my colleague, soon my mentor and before long my friend,” Cote wrote in the nomination material. “When he’s not regaling us with his myriad of stories and lessons (in life and law) he’s hard at work in his office and the courtroom.”
Albright said he looks forward to retiring at the end of the month, though he’ll miss the legal arena.
“I stayed so long because I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the people in the office and the work, although obviously it can be stressful at times,” Albright said. “I’m almost 70 and it’s time for me to slow down.
Albright will remain in Kingman in retirement. Though he has engaged in extensive travel throughout his life, Alright envisions additional trip taking with three sons and grandkids scattered in Chandler, Texas and New Jersey.