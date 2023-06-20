Mohave County is one step closer to overcoming a $4 million deficit this week, after approving a preliminary budget at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. But how the board will meet a far greater deficit next year remains to be seen.
County finance officials balanced this year’s budget with the postponement of a planned $5 million morgue facility. But without an additional source of revenue, Mohave County is expected to face an $18.5 million budget deficit in FY 2025. Even as the county is expected to approve a final budget in July, officials are now exploring solutions to the looming crisis.
“The county’s financial services department received numerous inquiries since the last county meeting,” said Financial Services Director Luke Mournian on Monday. “The budget we submitted is balanced for FY 24. Our preference would be a longer term solution without an increase to tax revenues, but there is going to be a significant deficit next fiscal year.”
As the county now faces a possible crisis in FY 25, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors may organize future work sessions to discuss possible solutions to that crisis over the next several months.
Supervisors to seek solutions
There were no easy answers to the future crisis this week, and no single proposed solution saw widespread approval among board members at Monday’s meeting.
According to statements by Mournian in May, nationwide increases in inflation are the primary cause of this year’s $4 million deficit, and the predicted $18.5 million deficit to come next summer. That inflation reportedly resulted in a 20% average increase in expenditures countywide since July 2019, with some expense categories increasing by as much as 40%, Mournian said.
Mournian proposed a possible solution to the future deficit earlier this month, with a quarter-cent sales tax to fully fund law enforcement operations in Mohave County. Public safety and law enforcement expenditures comprise about 36% of annual spending from the county’s general fund, with more than $44.5 million budgeted to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office this year alone. Mournian says that a sales tax on specific goods in Mohave County would ease the burden on taxpayers while meeting the county’s budgetary needs for the next five years.
According to Mournian, a possible quarter-cent sales tax may also allow supervisors to reduce property taxes from their current rate of 1.7547% to 1.55% or lower, with a “circuit breaker” clause to prevent future boards of supervisors from raising property taxes while that quarter-cent sales tax remains in place.
Hard choices to be made, no matter what
It’s a solution that may be unlikely, however, as a new quarter-cent sales tax - The first of its kind since 2019 - would require a unanimous vote by all five members of the county’s governing board.
“Everybody that lives here spends a majority of their money in the county, and the majority of that money is affected by a sales tax … I don’t put much hope in the ability of future boards to hold the line on taxes. I have been in politics more than 20 years, and I don’t have much faith in other politicians.”
According to Gould, budget cuts may be the only solution to the county’s projected $18.5 million deficit.
“One-time cuts aren’t going to get you out of this situation,” Gould said on Monday. “You need to make ongoing cuts so you can fully fund the sheriff’s department … if you want to have a senate-style budget hearing where we propose things to cut, I’ll be happy to do that. But continuing to raise taxes is unacceptable. You take more money out of people’s pocket - They don’t have any more money because they’re already paying inflated prices for everything.”
But cutting additional budget expenditures may not be a viable solution, according to Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter.
Taxing property and owning the consequences
According to Lingenfelter, about 85.6% of the county’s general fund expenses are mandated for services that must be provided to residents under Arizona law. Less than 12% of general fund expenses are deemed as discretionary, many of which rely on grants in addition to property taxes.
From the county’s general fund, there may not be $18.5 million worth of cuts to make. And raising property taxes alone won’t be enough either.
“Our current budget for FY 24 maintains our current property tax levy rate, and defers the morgue until FY 25.” Mournian said. “The result is that we’re in the red for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. With three votes from the board, we could increase property taxes to 1.9581%, and cancel the morgue … but even if three supervisors were to do that, it’s still not enough to overcome the projected deficit, long term.”
Another possible solution may be the cancellation of all capital improvement projects for the county - Including the Mohave County Animal Shelter, the Jail Re-Entry Program, the ongoing remodel of the Mohave Superior Courthouse in Kingman and the new Mohave County Legal Center in Kingman. Those projects represent more than $30 million, collectively.
“That takes the county back to a couple of decades ago, where we couldn’t afford the buildings necessary to conduct county business,” Lingenfelter said. “Another option would be if five supervisors voted to increase taxes, and max out the tax levy rate and property taxes on our citizens to 2.32255% … But I can tell you, I’m not going to vote for that.”
According to Lingenfelter, canceling all of the county’s capital improvement projects and/or raising property taxes may be enough to meet the looming $18.5 million deficit, but is far from an ideal option.
“That gets you out of the red, but it takes you backwards,” Lingenfelter said. “...I don’t think there’s $18.5 million worth of stuff we can cut without completely axing the capital improvement programs. I think it would affect the way the county continues to do business in the future, and I think that’s not a good idea.”
Sales tax a hard sell
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, appeared willing to compromise on a possible excise sales tax at Monday’s meeting.
“I spoke with (Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico) about this,” Angius said. “We discussed Mohave County’s population of renters. I believe they use a lot of the sheriff’s resources and our roads. And the idea for the sales tax was to spread it around somewhat equally.”
Angius said she would not be in favor of raising property taxes. But she remains in favor of an organized planning session to discuss possible solutions to next year’s predicted deficit.
“We should have a workshop, where we’ll present ideas,” Angius said. “It should be done with a package of what we’re going to cut, because we can’t just keep doing this on the backs of our property owners. If this is going to happen, it would have to be a sales tax. I think it’s reprehensible to heighten the property tax without a package of cuts, or at least attempt to see exactly where we are and where we’re going.”
When such a work session would take place remained to be seen as of Monday, however.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted voted 4-1 to approve this year’s preliminary budget, with Gould voting in opposition. The board is now scheduled to hold a public hearing and possibly pass a final FY 24 budget on July 17.