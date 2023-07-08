County administration building

Substance abuse treatment organizations will have access to new grant funding this year through the Mohave County Health Department, courtesy of major U.S. pharmaceutical companies that were allegedly responsible for the opioid epidemic.

On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a plan by Health Director Chad Kingsley to issue $700,000 in opioid settlement funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the form of grants. Those grants would be provided by request to local agencies and organizations to treat, reduce or prevent opioid addiction in Mohave County.