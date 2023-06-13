Due to a recent outbreak of Feline Parvovirus (Cat Parvo) and on the advice of the county’s contracted veterinarian, starting immediately, the Mohave County Animal Shelter will have a moratorium on all cat/kitten intake until July 1, 2023.
MOHAVE COUNTY – Due to a recent outbreak of Feline Parvovirus (Cat Parvo) and on the advice of the county’s contracted veterinarian, starting immediately, the Mohave County Animal Shelter will have a moratorium on all cat/kitten intake until July 1, 2023.
“This will allow the shelter to deep clean the cat rooms and attend to the current cat population in its care. There will not be any cat/kitten adoptions for the next month or until the county’s contracted veterinarian believes the cats / kittens are healthy,” a news release from the county wrote.
Feline parvo is very contagious and life threating to cats, but especially to kittens that are not vaccinated. The county’s contracted veterinarian said she has not seen this level of community infection in several years. Unfortunately, the county has a large population of stray cats and kittens, which are not vaccinated. It only takes one sick cat /kitten to make all the other cats/kittens ill.
How is Parvo spread in cats?
Feline parvovirus is spread by direct fecal-oral contact, and indirectly following contamination of the environment or objects (eg, on food dishes, grooming equipment, bedding, floors, clothing or hands).
What Are the Symptoms of Parvo in Cats?
The feline parvovirus does not always cause symptoms. Some cats have the infection and no visible disease. The usual symptoms of cats sick with the parvovirus are:
• Lethargy and depression
• Frothing at the mouth or vomiting
• Watery discharge from the nose
• Fever in the early stages, followed by a low body temperature
• Diarrhea, which may be watery or bloody
• An inability to eat and drink
What Is the Treatment for Cat Parvovirus?
There are no medicines that can kill this virus. Good supportive care with intravenous fluids, nutrients, and antibiotics to prevent secondary bacterial infection may help the cat survive. Kittens have high mortality rates. Older cats have a better chance of surviving.