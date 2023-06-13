Mohave County Animal Shelter

 (Miner file photo)

MOHAVE COUNTY – Due to a recent outbreak of Feline Parvovirus (Cat Parvo) and on the advice of the county’s contracted veterinarian, starting immediately, the Mohave County Animal Shelter will have a moratorium on all cat/kitten intake until July 1, 2023.

“This will allow the shelter to deep clean the cat rooms and attend to the current cat population in its care. There will not be any cat/kitten adoptions for the next month or until the county’s contracted veterinarian believes the cats / kittens are healthy,” a news release from the county wrote.