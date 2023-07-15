opioid

Mohave County prepares to distribute revenue received through opioid litigation settlements (DEA photo, Public domain)

KINGMAN – Its Procurement Department is soliciting proposals as Mohave County prepares to distribute revenue received through opioid litigation settlements. A grant program and process proposed by Department of Public Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley was approved during the July 3 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Kingsley told the Board that the county has taken in about $1.1 million in settlement money thus far with intent to distribute about two thirds of that, $700,000, in year one of what he called a pilot program. Procurement has posted a request for proposals for eligible nonprofits and law enforcement entities to submit grant applications for funding assistance to help provide programs and services in the drug addiction and rehabilitation arena.