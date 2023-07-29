Students in the Physical Therapist Assistant program are provided one-on-one time with instructors to make sure the students fully understand the material they’re learning to prepare them for the workforce. Dr. Elizabeth Briere (right), PTA program director assists Kali Lewis during a case study lesson.
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Physical Therapist Assisting program 2023 graduates have all passed their national board exams on their first attempt.
MCC wrote in a news release that having a 100% pass rate means that students in the program were well prepared to take their exams.
“We are very proud of our students for accomplishing this amazing goal in their higher educational journey. The hard work they put in during the program really shows when it comes to taking the national board exam,” Dr. Elizabeth Briere, PTA program director said. “All of the graduates passing the exam on their first try puts them one step closer to a career.”
The PTA program tracks employment rates of its graduates and they always have a 100% employment rate. Several of the 2023 graduates have been offered jobs and many will start as soon as they receive their license. The demand for PTA’s is high in Mohave County and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on average PTA’s in Mohave County can earn up to $57,670.
MCC’s Physical Therapist Assistant program offers students a hands-on learning experience to prepare them for the workforce after graduation. The program teaches students the art and science of how to provide care for patients who have suffered from an injury or disease which resulted in a loss of function in the joints of the body, loss of strength, increased pain, inability to walk normally and more. The program takes about 22 months to complete and includes didactic as well as clinical courses offering a variety of hybrid learning formats to meet the needs of the student.
The PTA program is offering a new course, PTA 100: Rehabilitation Aide. The course is a 15- week competency-based course that trains students on how to work as a rehabilitation aide/technician in a physical therapy clinic, hospital, rehabilitation facility or sub-acute care facility. The class starts Aug. 14 and enrollment is now open. Those interested in becoming a Physical Therapist Assistant, can start their path by becoming an MCC student, apply for free at Apply.Mohave.edu. The fall semester starts Aug. 14. To learn more about the program, visit Mohave.edu/PTA.