MCC students

Students in the Physical Therapist Assistant program are provided one-on-one time with instructors to make sure the students fully understand the material they’re learning to prepare them for the workforce. Dr. Elizabeth Briere (right), PTA program director assists Kali Lewis during a case study lesson.

 Photo courtesy of Mohave Community College

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College Physical Therapist Assisting program 2023 graduates have all passed their national board exams on their first attempt.

MCC wrote in a news release that having a 100% pass rate means that students in the program were well prepared to take their exams.