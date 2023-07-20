Mohave Community College

MOHAVE COUNTY - Mohave Community College has partnered with Local First Arizona to help create and expand industry-led training programs as part of a five-county network.

The Northern Arizona Good Jobs Network (NAGJN) will serve Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai, Apache and Navajo counties. MCC wrote in a news release that the college will join a network of partners including municipal, state and county governments, local businesses, nonprofits and economic development groups to help develop and implement the project, which will offer assistance to the unemployed and underemployed throughout the region.