MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 200 children enjoyed fun, creative and educational classes during College for Kids this summer at Mohave Community College, and families are encouraged to sign up for next year’s camps.
MCC’s Community Education division organizes the summer camp with a focus on teaching children about the history of Mohave County, STEM, exploring careers like firefighting, paramedic, welding and much more. MCC wrote in a news release that College for Kids happens at MCC campuses in southern Mohave County for children ages eight-12. Older children were also able to participate in culinary camps at the Bullhead City campus and esports camps at the Kingman campus.
For the second summer in a row, the MCC Culinary Program offered a camp to show children kitchen safety, how to make breakfast, pizza, a sandwich, Barbeque and other recipes.
Esports campers created their own teams, were provided a hands-on experience and participated in a camp tournament. Participants got to play various games like Smash Bros., Fortnite, Roblox and Rocket League. Children also got to learn about video game design, sportsmanship, careers in esports and more.
To sign up for the summer 2024 College for Kids camps, visit MCCforKids.com. Culinary and Esports camps will also return next summer with online registration coming soon. The MCC Community Education division also offers many fun and educational classes year round for adults, such as metalsmithing, ceramics, yoga, Tai Chi and watercolor painting.
Classes are offered on all MCC campuses, to see what classes are offered, visit Mohave.edu/community-education. For more information, or if you have questions about the Community Education classes, kids camps or the registration process, please contact Community Education Director Lori Gunnette at LGunnette@Mohave.edu or 928- 757-0844.