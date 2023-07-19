Blaze the Bighorn

Blaze the Bighorn was able to join in the fun at College for Kids and played a friendly game of arm wrestling with the participants.

 Photo Courtesy of Mohave Community College

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 200 children enjoyed fun, creative and educational classes during College for Kids this summer at Mohave Community College, and families are encouraged to sign up for next year’s camps.

MCC’s Community Education division organizes the summer camp with a focus on teaching children about the history of Mohave County, STEM, exploring careers like firefighting, paramedic, welding and much more. MCC wrote in a news release that College for Kids happens at MCC campuses in southern Mohave County for children ages eight-12. Older children were also able to participate in culinary camps at the Bullhead City campus and esports camps at the Kingman campus.