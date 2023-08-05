Mohave Military Museum

Mohave Military Museum president and curator Trudy Hernandez, right, received donations belonging to the uncle-in-law of Lake Havasu City resident Myrna Cometa on Saturday, July 29.

 Courtesy of Trudy Hernandez

Veterans can rest assured that their keepsakes will be preserved for generations.

Since spring of last year, the Mohave Military Museum has operated in Lake Havasu City and its surrounding areas. The nonprofit organization regularly creates military exhibits using original and authentic artifacts. These items, which range in type from handwritten notes, personal photographs, and historic uniforms, are often donated by local citizens.