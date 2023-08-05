Veterans can rest assured that their keepsakes will be preserved for generations.
Since spring of last year, the Mohave Military Museum has operated in Lake Havasu City and its surrounding areas. The nonprofit organization regularly creates military exhibits using original and authentic artifacts. These items, which range in type from handwritten notes, personal photographs, and historic uniforms, are often donated by local citizens.
President and curator Trudy Hernandez, who works alongside vice president David Diaz and board member Greg Logan, frequently receives these donations from veterans and their family members. The items are then displayed in various destinations, such as Havasu’s City Hall, the Lake Havasu Senior Center, ASU Havasu, and the Havasu and Kingman campuses of Mohave Community College.
“As veterans, their families and the community experience each exhibit and see firsthand how their specific donations are handled and highlighted, we are becoming their trusted resource for their precious U.S. military artifacts,” Hernandez said.
A recent donation of items belonging to Havasu resident Myrna Cometa’s uncle-in-law will enter the line-up for future exhibits.
The donation made on July 29 included a USS Missouri photo album from Navy veteran Joseph Cometa. The items belonging to the World War II veteran depict the Empire of Japan’s surrender, Hernandez states.
The historic moment signified the ending of the war, and happened on Sept. 2, 1945 on the quarterdeck of Joseph Cometa’s ship. The photographs, which are now in the museum’s possession, will be added to the nonprofit’s growing collection.
“We can only fulfill our quality public arts programming mission through the generosity of others,” Hernandez said. “Together, we are remembering the legacies of those who served or are serving in the United States military.”
For more information regarding donations to the Mohave Military Museum, send an email to mmmsalute@gmail.com.