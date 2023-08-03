The Darling family was reunited Wednesday in Kingman. Jason (in uniform) stands with his wife Daniell (to the right in the photo) and their children Abagail, Connor, Hattie, Moose, Olive, and Penelope. Manzanita Elementary can be seen behind them.
The Darling family was reunited Wednesday in Kingman. Jason (in uniform) stands with his wife Daniell (to the right in the photo), three of their six children Hattie, Olive, and Moose and Manzanita Elementary School teachers Miss Hoyt (left center) and Miss Dugo (right center).
Moose, Olive, and Hattie Darling hug their father, Jason, after a surprise military homecoming at Manzanita Elementary School on Wednesday.
JC Amberlyn / Kingman Miner
Moose, Olive, and Hattie Darling spot their father for the first time in 4 and a half months at Manzanita Elementary School.
JC Amberlyn / Kingman Miner
Six Kingman school kids got a special surprise on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Retiring U.S Army Sergeant First Class Jason Darling surprised his kids at various Kingman schools after flying that morning from Nashville.
After 14 years of service, most recently at the 586th Field Hospital, Darling is now medically retiring and on transition leave and ready to “come home and settle down.” He hadn’t seen his family for four and a half months and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky for almost 19 months.
His wife, Daniell Darling, wanted to surprise their children and so they visited Lee Williams High School, White Cliffs Middle School, and Manzanita Elementary School on Wednesday to pick their six children up. Daniell Darling wished to thank Jennifer Hannon at LWHS, Jerusha Preshal and staff at WCMS, and Miss Hoyt and Miss Dugo at Manzanita for their help. She also wanted to thank her husband.
“It’s been hard,” she said. “He’s done a lot for us. He’s done a lot so his kids could thrive.”