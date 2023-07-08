Mike Browning is Mohave County’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

KINGMAN – Mike Browning, Mohave County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, has been at his current position since 2016.
He’s been a county employee for 19 years and spent an 18-year career in the fire service as Fire Marshal with Desert Hills and Mohave Valley. However, his life in the county goes back even further. He’s been in the area since his family moved out west to Lake Havasu City during the early 70’s. His dad worked as a television communications engineer for the Mohave Cable Company, building the first-generation cable television systems in Lake Havasu, Bullhead and Kingman. He enjoyed the early 70’s in Lake Havasu City, saying it was nothing like today.
“It was a pioneer community of wide-open neighborhoods with often just a few residents on each street. Residential swimming pools were not a common item that people could afford, so during the summer everyone went down to the State Beach to cool off. There were family-owned shops downtown, the English Village at the London Bridge, Claypool’s Hardware, Mundell’s Drive-In and two movie theaters,” Browning said. He points out that one was a Desert Hills Drive- In.
Browning recalls the 1970’s Mohave County vividly. “Fire departments were mostly volunteer; they had used equipment and the EMS Services consisted of a crew of EMTs and an ambulance or two. Communities often shared resources, helping each other during a time of need,” Browning said.
He reveals that “as far back as the 1950’s, the Kingman Volunteer Fire Department would respond to large structure fires in Needles, such as the Safeway grocery store and later, the California Hotel fires.”
Browning said that it wasn’t until the early 80’s when the construction boom began rapidly across Arizona, that many communities’ started to see budgets allowing for the hiring of full-time firefighters and the purchase of new equipment. Also, during this time, IEMT’s and Paramedic EMS Services were introduced to address the needs of the growing communities.
In 1988, Mohave County adopted the Uniform Building and Fire Safety Codes, which provided new infrastructure and safety standards in residential and commercial developments. Today, there are only a few rural communities in locations like the Hualapai’s Mountains, Meadview, Chloride and Yucca which still rely on community volunteers to support firefighting efforts.
The department in which Browning works, Emergency Management, has a paid staff of three serving the unincorporated areas of Mohave County and upon request can assist the cities and tribes in their disaster mitigation efforts. The impacts from disaster can move quickly in today’s world. Browning says his relatively small department is “just a small part of a much larger network of agencies and organizations working together in support of disaster preparedness, training, pre-planning, exercises, response and recovery.”
It’s a lot of work and considerably on-going training. He points out that although Mohave County is not known for large scale natural disasters, we have seen a few Presidential declared disasters since 2004 during devastating flooding at Beaver Dam/Littlefield Arizona.
“I have valued my time working with our disaster service volunteers and the years of forestry work in the Hualapai Mountains on wildfire mitigation projects,” Browning said.
Around 2005, the county, Arizona State Lands, the Bureau of Land Management fire crews, the Pine Lake and Pinon Pine Fire Districts started building fire breaks and removing hazardous vegetation fuels from the mountain after years of neglect. The US Forest Service and FEMA has provided much needed funding with Wildland and Community Fire Service Grants that were proven successful during the Flag Fire in June of 2021.
“After serving three decades in public safety, I am proud to have been a small part of the many accomplishments that so many of our community first responders have made. Looking forward, as the county continues to benefit from new growth, our future will present new challenges in how we address public services such as water supply, fire protection, law enforcement and public health care,” he said.
“The one thing that will always remain, is the need for members of the community in volunteering their time serving the public through programs like the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the American Red Cross, Medical Reserve Corps, CERT and many other non-profit organization opportunities,” Browning added.
That volunteer help is always crucial, but, especially, welcomed in those rare times of critical circumstances in the county.
(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)