Mike Browning

Mike Browning is Mohave County’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

 Courtesy photo

KINGMAN – Mike Browning, Mohave County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, has been at his current position since 2016.

He’s been a county employee for 19 years and spent an 18-year career in the fire service as Fire Marshal with Desert Hills and Mohave Valley. However, his life in the county goes back even further. He’s been in the area since his family moved out west to Lake Havasu City during the early 70’s. His dad worked as a television communications engineer for the Mohave Cable Company, building the first-generation cable television systems in Lake Havasu, Bullhead and Kingman. He enjoyed the early 70’s in Lake Havasu City, saying it was nothing like today.