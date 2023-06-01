Polygamous group

Family and followers of polygamous sect leader Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Sept. 13, 2022. Prosecutors have widened their case against the leader of a small polygamous group that resides near the Utah-Arizona border, adding child pornography charges and detailing Bateman’s sexual encounters with children he took as wives in new charges filed earlier in May 2023. 

 (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

PHOENIX – Members of a small polygamous group accused of child sex abuse of underage girls whom the group’s leader claimed as brides were arraigned in federal court on Friday.

Sam Bateman and the three women followers, who are each represented by different attorneys, entered not guilty pleas in a downtown Phoenix courtroom. They also waived having the charges read to them. None of them spoke.