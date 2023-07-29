John Sanchelli

John Sanchelli, past president of Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, came out of retirement to organize MCSO Stop Overdose & Addiction Resources foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting promoting awareness and education about opioid addiction and information about available resources. 

 DK McDonald / River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — Since January, 18 people in Mohave County have died due to opioids and there have been 34 verified non-fatal opioid overdoses.

The Arizona Department of Public Health reports that more than five people die every day in Arizona from opioid overdoses. Since the beginning of the year, 75.5% of the agency’s verified non-fatal opioid overdoses involved fentanyl, by far the most common substance found in opioid overdose deaths in the state.