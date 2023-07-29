John Sanchelli, past president of Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, came out of retirement to organize MCSO Stop Overdose & Addiction Resources foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting promoting awareness and education about opioid addiction and information about available resources.
BULLHEAD CITY — Since January, 18 people in Mohave County have died due to opioids and there have been 34 verified non-fatal opioid overdoses.
The Arizona Department of Public Health reports that more than five people die every day in Arizona from opioid overdoses. Since the beginning of the year, 75.5% of the agency’s verified non-fatal opioid overdoses involved fentanyl, by far the most common substance found in opioid overdose deaths in the state.
“We are warning the public that illicit fentanyl is prevalent in the United States, including in Mohave County, and can cause sudden death,” said John Sanchelli, Mohave County Sheriff Stop Overdose Addiction Resources CEO.
SOAR incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation in May with the express purpose of promoting awareness and education about opioid addiction and information about available resources.
Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership notes that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent. In its prescription form it is prescribed for pain, but fentanyl is also made illegally and distributed as a street drug, often in powder or pill forms that look like real prescription pain relievers.
Additionally, counterfeit fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine to increase potency and the people who take them are often unaware that fentanyl has been added. The high potency of fentanyl greatly increases the risk of overdose.
The April death of Lake Havasu City native Joseph Shilosky, 32, who unknowingly ingested pain medication laced with fentanyl, was a driving factor in the creation of the foundation, Sanchelli said.
“Fentanyl is killing people between the ages of 14 and 45 the most,” he said. “It’s imperative the information get to young people.”
The former president of the MCSO K-9 Foundation came out of retirement to spearhead SOAR when asked by Sheriff Doug Schuster, he said.
“I love that man,” Sanchelli said. “I also have experience as a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. I have worked on alcohol and addiction issues with veterans, cops and firefighters and I’ve been sober for 48 years.”
In an introductory letter, Schuster wrote in part, “Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the S.O.A.R. Foundation for overdose, addiction awareness and education — To combat this crisis, community awareness is paramount — Every dollar donated goes to the education of the citizens of Mohave County. Across the country we continue to see the staggering impact of the opioid epidemic. Mohave County is no exception.”
Sanchelli retired to the area after a 28-year career as a deputy in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The foundation currently partners with existing organizations including Mohave County Public Health, MAPPED, and Bullhead City Police Department’s Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins.
In addition to participating in community events, the foundation will also host its own, Sanchelli said. SOAR will be at Hero Dogs, an event with local first responders on Aug. 12, hosted by Fort Mohave Treasure Mall and is organizing a K-9 Car & Bike Show fundraiser for SOAR on November 5 at Mohave Market Place in Fort Mohave.
For more information on SOAR and the K-9 Car & Bike Show or to donate, call Sanchelli at 651-270-0920.
“Our job this year is to get the word out into the community about SOAR and get the information out to the people who don’t want to be gotten to,” he said. “The community will be able to find us on social media and our own website soon.”