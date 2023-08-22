The pond at the Mohave Community College campus in Kingman is being revitalized, shortly after 500 new and rare residents moved in.
According to a release from MCC, the facilities department has been working to rebuild and refresh the pond area on campus recently, with some added features to help sustain the pond environment. Work so far has included construction of a canopy and a bridge, and planting waterlilies, to provide a little more shade for the pond. Additional seating is also planned in the area.
The pond has a fountain to help with ventilation, and a bog system which helps filter the water to keep extra chemicals out. The bog filter includes plants such a spike rush and bulrush to help with water filtration.
The roughly one-cubic acre pond has been part of MCC’s Kingman campus for about 28 years, after receiving $250,000 from Grace Neal and Arthur Arnold for the wildlife habitat project in 1995.
Over the summer the pond received an influx of wildlife when Arizona Game and Fish released more than 500 Desert Pupfish. Though once common in waterways throughout the area, the Desert Pupfish has become federally endangered due to habitat loss and fragmentation.
STEM Associate Dean of Instruction said MCC is fortunate that Fish and Game trusted MCC to provide a home to the endangered population, and the college has the opportunity to play a vital part in the revitalization of the species.
The pond is not yet open to the public, as the revitalization work continues. The release says a grand reopening date will be announced at a later date.
Once opened, the pond is expected to be used to provide hands-on learning for students studying population ecology, chemistry of water in freshwater systems, ornithology (the study of birds) and more. It will also serve as a space for MCC students, employees, and the community at large to enjoy.
“The pond is going to grant us so many unique opportunities for students,” Jackson said. “It’s not just water and pupfish, we are already attracting more species of dragonflies and hummingbird.”