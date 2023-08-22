MCC Kingman Campus pond

MCC Kingman Campus pond has been going through renovations to bring it back to life. Kingman campus facilities manager, Dewayne Partain, helps release the Desert Pupfish into the pond.

 Courtesy of MCC

The pond at the Mohave Community College campus in Kingman is being revitalized, shortly after 500 new and rare residents moved in.

According to a release from MCC, the facilities department has been working to rebuild and refresh the pond area on campus recently, with some added features to help sustain the pond environment. Work so far has included construction of a canopy and a bridge, and planting waterlilies, to provide a little more shade for the pond. Additional seating is also planned in the area.