MCC

From left to right: Jamie Jensen, Amanda Zink, Stacy Klippenstein and Maria Anyon display the signed Memorandum of Understanding.

 Courtesy Photo/Mohave Community College

Mohave Community College entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Air Control Home Services, an air conditioning company based out of Lake Havasu City. This partnership will create career paths for MCC students.

This is the latest in MCC’s efforts to provide opportunities for students to learn more about different trades, so that they can be prepared for whatever career path they decide to take. MCC recently established a similar partnership with NUCOR Steel earlier this year.