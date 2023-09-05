Mohave Community College entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Air Control Home Services, an air conditioning company based out of Lake Havasu City. This partnership will create career paths for MCC students.
This is the latest in MCC’s efforts to provide opportunities for students to learn more about different trades, so that they can be prepared for whatever career path they decide to take. MCC recently established a similar partnership with NUCOR Steel earlier this year.
The partnership between Air Control Home Services and MCC will provide certificate opportunities, training programs and potential job opportunities for students.
“MCC’s program is a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on lab experiences,” said Jason Gee, dean of career and technical education at MCC. “MCC values these partnerships because it helps us stay in alignment with the advancements in the industry. Knowing that we can contact Air Control and get input on program modifications or find out about new technology or innovations in the industry helps us keep our program relevant.”
Air Control Home Services President Amanda Zink said that the HVAC industry is in much need of more employees and that this program will help build the workforce.
“The trades need more workforce,” Zink said. “There are more people retiring every day than there are entering the trades. The program that MCC has put together is a great step towards helping to bridge that gap.”
Gee said that this partnership comes after much communication between the two organizations about MCC’s HVAC program and how it can be improved.
“They have been so communicative about our HVAC program. The feedback that we receive from partners like Air Control helps the HVAC Department shape the curriculum to meet the needs of our community and also helps us stay current in industry technology and practices,” Gee said. “The HVAC industry is one of critical need and importance in our region and state.”
Air Control Home Services also donated condenser units that will be used in MCC’s HVAC labs. They will also be donating their time and experience to help educate students.
Air Control Home Services also has electrical and plumbing technicians that Gee said will be utilized to help enhance MCC’s electrical program and build a plumbing program at some point.
Students have three different certificate opportunities available to them: Residential, Light Commercial and Refrigeration and Installation and Fabrication. If a student completes one or more of these certificates, they will also be awarded an MCC certificate.
Students are not guaranteed a job after the completion of a certificate, but Air Control Home Services will inform MCC students if there are any job openings and will collaborate with MCC to help ensure students’ success.
“We are honored to be part of this partnership and look forward to what it will bring to the trades, the community and for our company,” Zinc said. “There has been a decline of labor entering the trades which has caused shortages in skilled labor. We are thrilled to hear that Mohave Community College is not only bringing awareness to what a great career the trades can be but have put together a great program for developing talent.”