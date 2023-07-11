MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College and ARIZONA@WORK are partnering to boost workforce training and offer tuition coverage for unemployed and underemployed residents throughout the region.
It is part of a federal program called the Quality, Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training (QUEST) Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG), commonly referred to as the QUEST grant. MCC wrote in a news release that the college is the fiscal coordinating agent for the grant in Mohave and La Paz counties. ARIZONA@WORK is providing Career Counselors and support services to assist qualifying participants.
“We have a strong partnership with ARIZONA@WORK and this is another terrific opportunity for both of us to provide more people with the skills needed to land high quality jobs with sustainable wages and benefits,” MCC Executive Vice President Dr. Tim Culver said.
Those who qualify may receive tuition to cover one of more than 12 short-term workforce educational training programs at MCC. The programs have been identified as providing students with the skills needed to be employed in some of the most needed positions throughout the region. Those include:
Certified Nursing Assistant
Phlebotomy Technician
Medical Assistant
Dental Assistant
Home Health Aid/Assisted Living Caregiver
Community Health Worker
Foundations of Manufacturing
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration HVAC/R Residential or Commercial Technician
Electrician
Carpenter
Welder
In addition to the educational courses above, MCC also has the ability to work with employers and ARIZONA@WORK to offer specialized training in the fields of Healthcare, Manufacturing or Construction that may qualify for QUEST grant.
ARIZONA@WORK has dedicated Career Coaches to assist residents and determine if they qualify for the grant and get them enrolled in the College courses.
“We are thrilled and highly motivated to further enhance our existing partnership with Mohave Community College, with the primary aim of providing comprehensive support to individuals affected by the pandemic,” Sara Ungaro, workforce development manager for ARIZONA@WORK, said. “Our shared vision revolves around empowering those individuals who aspire to secure high-wage employment opportunities by equipping them with the necessary training and education support.”
To be eligible for services under the Quest DWG an individual must meet one of the below criteria
1. Temporarily or permanently laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or had to leave work for reasons related to the pandemic. (This also includes individuals who lost employment for failing to report to work due to caring for a family member as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster.)
2. A Dislocated Worker,
3. Long Term Unemployed individual, or
4. Self-employed individual who has become unemployed or significantly underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information please contact Danielle Sorace at (928) 753-0723 ext: 4599.