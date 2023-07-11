MCC

Mohave Community College and ARIZONA@WORK are partnering to boost workforce training and offer tuition coverage for unemployed and underemployed residents throughout the region. (Miner file photo)

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College and ARIZONA@WORK are partnering to boost workforce training and offer tuition coverage for unemployed and underemployed residents throughout the region.

It is part of a federal program called the Quality, Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training (QUEST) Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG), commonly referred to as the QUEST grant. MCC wrote in a news release that the college is the fiscal coordinating agent for the grant in Mohave and La Paz counties. ARIZONA@WORK is providing Career Counselors and support services to assist qualifying participants.