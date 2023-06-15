BULLHEAD CITY – A man was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday after being shot in the chest.
Eduardo Carrasco Leon, 55, of Bullhead City was taken by Bullhead City Fire Department ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center's helipad and airlifted to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where he is listed in stable condition.
After a pursuit and a high risk stop, police arrested Terrance William Marsden, 62, of Bullhead City on suspicion of attempted homicide, said Bullhead City Police Cpl. David Finney.
Police responded about 9 a.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive and were observed setting up a perimeter and search near the parking slots at the complex. It was reported the suspect pulled up to the victim and shot from a green 1999 Dodge Caravan, attempting to shoot the victim twice before leaving. Police issued the description of the vehicle and noted that the suspect might have dogs with him.
“I live in the apartment directly behind/attached to the suspect's,” wrote Courtney Valentina Rivellii on social media. “The police knocked on my door and asked me and my family to vacate the premises 'in case bullets start flying.' Cops are outside neighbor's apartment with guns drawn.”
The Dodge Caravan was reported seen turning west from the Bullhead Parkway onto Laughlin Ranch Road and then south on Gold Rush Road. Police pursued the vehicle and performed a high-risk stop just north of the intersection of Gold Rush Road and Ramar Road. Marsden was briefly held at gunpoint before being taken into custody about 10:25 a.m.
Animal Care and Welfare officers were called to the scene for the two apparently uninjured dogs in the suspect's vehicle. ACW officers on the scene said the dogs would be held and if not claimed, made available for adoption.
Reporter Bill McMillen contributed to this report.