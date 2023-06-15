Shooting

Animal Care and Welfare officers were called to the intersection of Gold Rush Road and Ramar Road to collect two dogs from the shooting suspect’s vehicle. The dogs appeared uninjured. 

 (Photo by DK McDonald/For the Miner)

BULLHEAD CITY – A man was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday after being shot in the chest.

Eduardo Carrasco Leon, 55, of Bullhead City was taken by Bullhead City Fire Department ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center's helipad and airlifted to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where he is listed in stable condition.