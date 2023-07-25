BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Bullhead City Police Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team detectives and Kingman MAGNET detectives arrested Tania Ann Grogan, 38, Amie Melony Montoya, 44, and Joshua Patrick Cannon, 35, for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

Additionally, Grogan was charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.