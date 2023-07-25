BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Bullhead City Police Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team detectives and Kingman MAGNET detectives arrested Tania Ann Grogan, 38, Amie Melony Montoya, 44, and Joshua Patrick Cannon, 35, for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Additionally, Grogan was charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
About 9:30 a.m. Thursday, MCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Grogan, Montoya, and Cannon after observing several traffic violations in the area of Highway 68 and Adobe Road in Golden Valley, Arizona, said Sgt. Eddie J. Espinoza, Bullhead City Police Department spokesman.
Police reported Cannon initially lied to deputies about his name due having a valid warrant for his arrest out of the Kingman-Cerbat Justice Court and that inconsistent statements were subsequently made by the occupants of the vehicle.
Due to the behavior and inconsistent statements from the occupants, an Arizona Department of Public Safety K-9 conducted a sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics, Espinoza said. MCSO Deputies searched the vehicle and initially reported finding a large quantity of packaged counterfeit “M/30” pills containing fentanyl. Bullhead City MAGNET detectives responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
A total of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and 6,500 counterfeit blue “M/30” pills containing fentanyl were seized during the incident.
Grogan, Montoya and Cannon were booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Grogan was arrested in 2014 along with her husband Ralph Folster, then 28, more than a month after their 8-year-old daughter Isabella Grogan-Cannella was murdered by family friend James Rector.
Grogan-Cannella was strangled, and her partially clothed body was found in a shallow grave near her home. Rector pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Grogan and Folster, were charged with multiple drug-related offenses. Grogan was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to sale of dangerous drugs. Folster was given a 20-year prison sentence for selling methamphetamine to undercover police.