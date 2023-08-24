Luv of Paws hosts pet adoption event at Petco Kingman Miner Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue & sanctuary will have a “cornucopia of cats, kittens, dogs and puppies” looking for their forever home on Saturday at the Petco in Kingman.The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 3320 Stockton Hill Road – inside the shopping center across from Kingman Regional Medical Center.All of the dogs and cats at the adoption event have been payed or neutered, and vaccinated. An adoption application, including a home check, and an adoption fee apply.For more information, contact Cherie DaLynn at 928-897-7304. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 For Bullhead mayoral vacancy, timing is everything Did Hilary give Lake Mead a big boost? Not exactly Stargazer gets lost in Refuge. A screenshot of his location saved him, cops say Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView