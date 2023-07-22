Sarah Hancock

AZ Health Zone Program Coordinator Sarah Hancock makes a nutritious smoothie.

KINGMAN – Outside of eight years as a Navy wife in places like South Carolina, Upstate New York and Hawaii, Sarah Hancock has spent most of her life in Kingman with extended family nearby, and it’s exactly where she wants to be at this time. She is currently the county’s Coordinator for the AZ Health Zone program.

Holding onto a Bachelor of Science in Public Health degree from Northern Arizona University, she is also pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare, also from NAU. She was hired shortly after graduation by the health department in 2018.