KINGMAN – Outside of eight years as a Navy wife in places like South Carolina, Upstate New York and Hawaii, Sarah Hancock has spent most of her life in Kingman with extended family nearby, and it’s exactly where she wants to be at this time. She is currently the county’s Coordinator for the AZ Health Zone program.
Holding onto a Bachelor of Science in Public Health degree from Northern Arizona University, she is also pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare, also from NAU. She was hired shortly after graduation by the health department in 2018.
“I started out working for the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program and transferred to the AZ Health Zone program a year later,” Hancock said. “I have been the Program Coordinator for the AZ Health Zone program since 2019 and then added on coordinating the Health in Arizona Policy Initiative program in 2022.”
The AZ Health Zone program focuses on nutrition, physical activity and gardening, dealing with a variety of community partners like local schools, senior centers, early childhood centers, city parks and recreation and more. The program is structured to provide multiple levels of support for nutrition and physical activity.
“As an example, we work with some schools on their Local Wellness Policies,” Hancock said. “These are written policies that lay out the schools’ actions and goals for student nutrition and physical activity. We collaborate with them to make sure these documents fully capture all the great work they are doing.”
She offers staff training on nutrition and physical activity to get school staff motivated and excited about the topics.
“Then we offer student education on the same topics to get the kids on board and energized with the nutrition and physical activity goals outlined in the policies,” Hancock added.
Hancock points out that she is especially “proud of our collaboration with Mohave Valley Elementary District, collaborating with them on some changes to their Local Wellness Policy and then supporting the physical activity goals outlined in that policy by utilizing playground stencils at Fort Mojave Elementary.”
AZ Health Zone provided the stencils and helped request donations for the painting supplies.
“I had a great time helping to paint the stencils on the school yard black top, and the kids have really enjoyed the new games at recess,” Hancock said.
The Health in Arizona Policy Initiative program Hancock coordinates, focuses on the four leading causes of chronic disease deaths in Arizona, including cancer, heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease and Alzheimer’s. HAPI is also designed to help address the four leading causes of chronic disease deaths on multiple levels.
“I created and piloted the Self Monitored Blood Pressure Program,” she said. “It is designed around the idea that taking your blood pressure yourself at home over time provides a more accurate idea of your blood pressure than having it measured once at a doctor’s office. I teach folks how to take accurate readings, encourage them to record those readings over time, and then share them with the person’s primary care physician. I have rolled out the pilot at the Bullhead City Library on a recurring monthly basis.”
In both AZ Health Zone and HAPI, there is an emphasis on collaborating with community members.
“I try really hard to ensure that the activities and education I provide is tailored to best meet the needs of each group I work with,” Hancock said.
She knows the best way to figure out what modifications need to be made is to talk to community members directly.
“We host focus groups with community members, talk to folks at community events, do surveys, and more to get feedback from residents about what they want from the program,” she said. “In this way, I align the activities and education provided by the program to best serve the community.”
“In my eyes, the best thing about working in the public sector is the feeling of making a difference or giving back to your community. If a class or an activity that I teach provides even one community member with the information and drive to make a positive change in their health behaviors, I consider that a win.”
She adds, it is rewarding to have a student come up to you before a class and be so excited to tell you about all the healthy foods they have eaten since they saw you last. Those are good days
Hancock has been married to her husband, Kainin for 13 years. They have two children, 5 year old Cyrus and 3 year old Orion. Joining the household are a 2 year old Golden Retriever named Hank and a feisty 2 year old cat called Drax.
Hancock enjoys reading, gardening, eating good food, and there is an enjoyable annual fishing trip for all the Kingman relatives to who head to Utah.
Ten or more years from now, Hancock says that she and the kids may just find a utopian existence in a new community with “a simple life. That’s the goal.”
In the meantime, she says her favorite thing about her county job is “having the opportunity to go out and work with community members. Being able to talk to different people every day about a subject that I am passionate about, is very rewarding. Each day is a little different, which helps keep me on my toes.”
County residents can also get some important tips from Hancock on severe heat problems in the county and surrounding area by listening to the county’s To Your Health radio show by going to http://kntrtalk.com/program-schedule/to-your-health/ and click on “Episode #3.” She can be heard going into great detail on dealing with dehydration and coping during the current super-heat related conditions.