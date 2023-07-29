The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending July 28:
– Route 66 Garage Doors LLC: 1732 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; garage door installation/sales
– Freeze Dried Fudnraising LLC: 3030 Mallory Loop, Kingman; food services
– Little Owl’s Preschool and Daycare, LLC: 4219 Edgerock Ave., Kingman; preschool & childcare
– Wanderlush Salon Suites: 1880 Lucille Ave., Kingman; beauty shop
– The Store Next Door: 710 Easter St. Suite C, Kingman; furniture
– Dark Ion Printing: 2845 N. Alpha St., Kingman; arts & crafts
– Peace in the Storm Christian Counseling: 2740 Lillie Ave., Kingman; counseling services
– Raghaz LLC dba More MD: 2501 N. Stockton Hill Road 106 & 108, Kingman; health care
– Epic Medical Research, LLC: 2501 N. Stockton Hill Road 106 & 108, Kingman; health care
– Daisy Holdings, LLC: 1111 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; commercial rental/leasing
– dba Lori’s Wood Decor & More: 3724 N. Moore St., Kingman; arts & crafts
The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending July 28:
– Walker Service Electric: 2050 Airway Ave. Kingman; electric; $0
– Mohave Shadez: 3365 Isador Ave., Kingman; awnings; $275.96
– Mohave Shadez: 1449 Hidden Canyon Road, Kingman; awnings; $322.16
– John K Hough: 3913 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $962.20
– Owner/Builder: 2538 Marlene Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $530.06
– Icon Power LLC: 2780 Prescott St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Esmay Electric Incorporated: 2035 Rex Allen Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– Icon Power LLC: 4282 Rising Sun Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Icon Power LLC: 3570 N. Miller St., Kingman; electric; $128
– MDL Electric: 3145 Rutherford St., Kingman; electric; $229.76
– Icon Power LLC: 3364 Roma Road, Kingman; electric; $128
– MDL Electric: 3145 Rutherford St., Kingman; electric; $229.76
– Ambient Edge: 566 Christy Plz, Kingman; gas; $322.16
– Truelove Plumbing: 3740 Packsaddle Road, Kingman; gas; $183.56
– John Graves Propane: 1919 Skyfall Terrace, Kingman; gas
– Angle Homes Inc.: 3342 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,141.92
– Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 940 Beverly Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $10,032.52
– Angle Homes Inc: 1115 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,795.56
– Angle Homes Inc: 3401 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $9,084.94
– Angle Homes Inc: 5353 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,862.34
– Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 964 Beverly Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $10,032.52
– Holdsworth, Jeff: 3642 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,639.74
– Angle Homes Inc.: 5510 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,951.38
– Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 970 Beverly Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $10,032.52
– Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 970 Beverly Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $10,032.52
– Angle Homes Inc.: 3281 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,917.49
– Angle Homes Inc: 2956 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; new SFR; $9,441.10
– Angle Homes Inc: 2466 Weatherwood Way, Kingman; new SFR; $8,699.10
– Splash Pool & Spas: 3724 Cantle Drive, pool; $1,045.52
– 2539 Ricca Drive, Kingman; remodel; $53.87
– 3391 Mcclintock St., Kingman; shed; $0
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 21:
– Franklin, Hadley: 831 S. Santa Maria Road, Golden Valley; re-roof
– Mohave OX Ortiz LLC: Kingman; gas line reconnection;
– Select Electric: 3883 N. Hassayampa Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel feed to garage/wiring
– Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 4563 E. Desert, Kingman; remove current lath & stucco, relath and brown coat type one stucco 6539 square feet
– Kocherhans, Angelia: Topock; panel upgrade/replacement 100 amp
– APO Energy Solutions Corp: 7869 Green Valley Drive, Mohave Valley; 100 amp panel replacement
– Wyatt, Samuel: Kingman; electrical panel replacement up to 200 amp
– Bistline, Jasper: Kingman; demo of ext manufactured home
– Caparco, Donald: Topock; new 200 amp panel
– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: Kingman; revised fused disconnect to W0202MB1200CUload center
– Thomas, Cady: Yucca; electrical panel replacement up to 200 amp
– Rigoberto, Padilla: Kingman; electrical panel change out 100 amp